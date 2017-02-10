After Arsenal’s demoralising 3-1 defeat to title-surging Chelsea, Arsene Wenger will want to put the disappointing week firmly behind him and get back to winning ways or fear facing further scrutiny. With this year’s battle for the Champions league spots intensifying, picking up three points is essential for Wenger to keep his critics at bay and remain in the top four.

Every point is vital to Hull City’s survival challenge. Travelling to the Emirates is no walk in the park but after triumphing over Liverpool last weekend, Marco Silva’s side will be confident of securing a positive result. Just one point behind Swansea, a win could see them climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since match week eight.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, coverage begins at 11:30am.

Highlights will be shown between 22:30pm on BBC ONE.

It’s a big game for…

Mesut Ozil: The German playmaker has come under severe scrutiny after a string of poor performances. To make matters worse Ozil has casted doubt on his future with the club after stating his future will become clear once Arsenal boss, Wegner has decided his. With only 16 months of his contract left Arsenal fans have demanded he proves worthy of his highly-paid wages and this Saturday against the Tigers presents the perfect opportunity to do so and win back the Arsenal faithful with an improved display.

Best stat…

21-7: On the 11 occasions Arsenal have hosted Hull, they have scored 17 goals to Hull’s six.

Remember when…

Aaron Ramsey scored a 109th minute winner in the FA Cup final to complete the comeback after going two nil down to Hull in 2014.

Player to watch…

Oumar Niasse: The Senegalese forward is proving the doubters wrong with two goals in his last four, coming against Manchester United in the EFL Cup and last weekend against Liverpool in the league. On loan from Everton, Niasse has adapted well to life at the KC Stadium and is quickly becoming a crucial player to boost their survival challenge. With enough pace to get in behind he could ask a few questions of Arsenal’s defence this Saturday.

Prediction...

Past three-meetings…

Hull 1 (Snodgrass) Arsenal 4 (Sanchez 2, Walcott; Xhaka)

Premier League, September 2016

Hull 0 Arsenal 4 (Giroud 2, Walcott 2)

FA Cup, March 2016

Hull 1 (Quinn) Arsenal 3 (Sanchez 2, Ramsey)

Premier League, May 2015

Form guide…

Arsenal: WWWWLL

Hull: WLWLDW

Odds…

Arsenal to win: 7/25

Hull to win: 10/1

Draw: 24/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)