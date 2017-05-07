Arsenal and Manchester United will clash at the Emirates Stadium this weekend in a tie which neither side can afford to lose.

Arsene Wenger’s side are floundering in 6th place, five points behind United with a game in hand over their top four rivals. A win would mean victory against Southampton on Wednesday would be enough to overtake Jose Mourinho's men.

United will be confident going into the game considering their long unbeaten run, which they extended to 26 games by beating Celta Vigo 1-0 in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg.

Mourinho has admitted he may be forced to rest key players in order to ensure their progression to the final of Europe’s second-tier tournament, as it provides perhaps their most realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 4.00pm on Sunday 7 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 3.30pm.

Highlights will be shown on BBC 1 at 10.30pm the same evening.

Preview

Wenger’s poor record against Mourinho is well documented, with just one victory over his Portuguese counterpart in his career which came in the 2015 community shield. That said, his squad is in good shape compared to United’s; the only fresh injury concern for the Gunners comes in the form of Granit Xhaka, who will miss the game due to an ankle injury sustained against Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford limped off against Celta Vigo in midweek while Ashley Young, a second half substitute, was brought off shortly after coming on with complaints of tightness in his hamstring, adding to the catalogue of injuries in the squad.

The managers will be keen to let their long standing rivalry take a back seat ahead of what is a crucial game for both sides. Both Arsenal and Manchester United are in need of improvements over the summer window, which will be made more complicated if Champions League qualification is not secured.

It’s a big game for…

Mesut Ozil: The seemingly languid playmaker has this week defended his style of play, stating that he ‘doesn’t care’ what people think of him. While it may be unfair to accuse the German of not caring, it is unquestionable that his performances of late, along with his teammates, have been sub-par.

If ever Arsenal needed their big players to stand up and be counted it’s now, and their supporters will be hoping Ozil does exactly that on Sunday.

Best stat…

Arsenal’s last home game against united ended in a 3-0 win, but United have not lost consecutive away games against Arsenal since November 2001. Wayne Rooney, who will likely feature thanks to United’s planned squad rotation, has scored more goals against Arsenal (11) than any other player in Premier League history.

Remember when…

Arsenal’s Sylvain Wiltord scored the only goal of the game to secure the Premier League title at Old Trafford in 2002.

Player to watch...

Ander Herrera: His ability is clear to see but the Spanish midfielder has been inconsistent during his time at United. In their recent win over Chelsea, Herrera was set the task of man-marking Eden Hazard and he did the job fantastically well, completely shutting the Belgian out of the game.

If he can contain Mesut Ozil, who he will face directly in the midfield, Arsenal could struggle to create chances and suffer as a result.

Past three meetings…

Manchester United 1 Arsenal 1

Premier League, November 2016

Manchester United 3 Arsenal 2

Premier League, February 2016

Arsenal 3 Manchester United 0

Premier League, October 2015

Form guide…

Arsenal: LWWWL

Manchester United: WDDWW

Odds

Arsenal to win: 19/20

Manchester United to win: 29/10

Draw: 27/10