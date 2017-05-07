Arsenal can’t be ruled out of the top four yet

It would be typical Arsenal to make the top four on the final weekend of the season, but this performance didn’t make that scenario seem that farfetched. With two games in hand on Liverpool and United focusing on their Europa League campaign, could Arsenal still feature in next year’s Champions League?

They have a long way to go, but games against Southampton, Stoke, Sunderland and Everton – all teams with nothing to play for – will be very winnable. Claim 12 points from 12, which would put the Gunners on 75 points, and Liverpool need to win both of their final games to ensure Arsenal don’t replace them in the top four. The battle is on.

1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

Mourinho really is serious about United’s top four chances

Even when he says he will play a weakened team, you just don’t know whether to trust Jose Mourinho or if he has already kick started the mind games when it comes to facing Arsenal. The Manchester United manager holds an impeccable record against Arsenal along with the mental stranglehold that comes with having never lost to them or, more importantly, Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho stayed true to his word and made eight changes for United ( Getty )

So to make eight changes, all bar David De Gea bringing in a weaker player in Mourinho’s pecking order, just goes to show how much he believes that United will not finish in the top four. That didn’t look as clear come kick-off following Liverpool’s failure to beat Southampton, but if he can guarantee United’s progression to the Champions League via a Europa League victory – that brings with it a second major trophy of third overall this season – then even his record against Arsenal will be put on the line.

Arsenal would be in even more trouble without Cech

It was Petr Cech who ensured that Arsenal’s north London derby defeat was contained to just two goals. It was Cech, again, who bailed out young defender Rob Holding shortly after the half an hour mark, and it was Cech who once again kept Arsenal in the game repeatedly.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper looked a steal for Arsenal in the summer of 2015 at just £7m, and he has proven exactly that. His save from Wayne Rooney’s shot, after Holding had foolishly dallies on a deep ball by taking a touch away from goal before playing a lax pass back into the box, gave Rooney a one-on-one chance that he should have scored from, but Cech quickly rushed off his line, closed the space down between them and rushed Rooney into a poor effort that deflected off him and out for a corner.

Cech has kept Arsenal in a number of games over the last few weeks ( Getty )

Cech has been Arsenal’s best player since he returned from injury last month, and while that would be easy to say due to the repeated poor showings in front of him, it’s a completely deserved accolade.

Tuanzebe justifies Mourinho’s hype

Each time Mourinho bemoaned his lack of defenders due to the injury curse his side appear to have been struck down by, his answer was to tease the debut of Axel Tuanzebe. He finally took the risk and deployed the 19-year-old England youth player, albeit at right-back rather than in the centre where he’s more accustomed to.

Sanchez was well covered by Tuanzebe on his Premier League debut (Getty)



The teenager can be proud of his first Premier League performance, and, hopefully, Mourinho is too. Out of the four defenders Mourinho selected – rather than the 10 that his tactics during the match suggested – Tuanzebe was the most impressive, and he was not afraid to ruffle a few feathers either with a strong legal challenge on Alexis Sanchez leaving the Chilean on the floor complaining to no avail. Most of Arsenal’s success came down the right flank, and for that Tuanzebe can be credited with a very impressive showing.

Jones and Smalling struggles show Mourinho he’s wrong

Mourinho has drawn out positive responses from a number of his players this season by criticising them, yet his annoyance with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling not playing through injury feels bemusing. Rather than ease the pair back into competition, Mourinho elected to play both of them together for the first time on two months, and their rustiness showed.

Phil Jones looked off the pace on his first appearance since returning from injury ( Getty )

Jones was run ragged by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the first half, and while that may not be surprising given the difference in styles, Aaron Ramsey also targeted the England international with plenty of success. It was Smalling who found himself out of position to allow Danny Welbeck to head in Arsenal’s second, and given both have not played in more than six weeks, it’s hardly surprising they were at fault.

Welbeck proves a point

It’s a well-known fact that it was United who were happy to sell local-lad Danny Welbeck to rivals Arsenal in 2014, with former manager Louis van Gaal feeling that the England forward was not good enough to make it in his first team. Welbeck’s response has been a sheer determination to show the club they were wrong, and more often than not he does so.

Welbeck scored his third goal in four games against United (Getty)



The striker has scored three goals in four appearances against United – a stat that is all the more impressive given he’s missed most of two seasons since arriving at the Emirates. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out for the long-term and Marcus Rashford struggling to carry the workload alone, how United would long for Welbeck right now.