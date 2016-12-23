Arsene Wenger wants his Arsenal players to continue adopting a siege mentality approach via the dressing room.

Fourth-placed Arsenal have slipped nine points off leaders Chelsea following successive away defeats but Wenger says there is time to make amends and, most significantly recover precious ground.

And the changing room is the healing process where the recovery process begins to fuel their Premier League title push, according to Wenger.

"I believe what is important is the strength you find inside and you respond inside the club to be united in the dressing room," said Wenger.

"There's a special thing happening for a player in the dressing room. I spoke with David Beckham about that recently.

"I asked him, do you miss it? He said, 'Football I can play every day and I'm invited to all the charity games. But I miss the dressing room, that kind of being together for something special, fighting together, that's what you miss.' That helps them to get over it."

Arsenal have slipped up in their last two away games against Everton and Manchester City but Wenger said: "We have just lost two games, of course it's tough, but Man City didn't win for six, Tottenham for four or five, Manchester United as well.

"All the teams go through that. It's the teams who responded well together who have the most successful seasons.

"In 20 years I had very few seasons where you start on the motorway and you finish on the motorway with no car in front of you."

1/10 1996 – Becomes Arsenal Manager Wenger leaves Japanese side Grampus Eight to become the Arsenal Manager.

2/10 1998 – Wins League and FA Cup double Arsenal win the league setting a new club record of 10 consecutive wins and also secure FA Cup glory beating Newcastle 2-0 in the final.

3/10 1999 – Signs Thierry Henry from Juventus Arsenal signed Thierry Henry from Serie A side Juventus for £11 million. Henry went on to become the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 228 goals in 377 appearances.

4/10 2002 – Second League and FA Cup double The Frenchman wins his second double with Arsenal tipping Manchester United and Liverpool to top spot in the league and defeating Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

5/10 2003 - OBE from the Queen and FA Cup victory Wenger’s men beat Southampton 1-0 at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and in the same year he given an honouree OBE by the Queen.

6/10 2004 – The ‘Invincibles’ In 2004, Arsenal were at the peak of their powers under Wenger. His philosophy of possession-based free-flowing football, combined with the talent of players such as Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, led Wenger’s men to the league title and an unbeaten 49 game streak.

7/10 2005 – FA Cup victory against Manchester United Arsenal beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 5-4 on penalties for Wenger’s fourth FA Cup trophy.

8/10 2006 – Champions League final v Barcelona Wenger’s team came the closest they have ever been to European glory, narrowly losing 2-1 to Barcelona, after going a goal up through Sol Campbell in the first-half.

9/10 2014 - FA Cup victory against Hull City Having not won a piece of silverware in nine years, the pressure was certainly on for Wenger as Arsenal took on Hull City at Wembley. It only got worse for Wenger as Hull took a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. However, his team managed to fight their way back into the game and sealed victory with a dramatic 3-2 comeback in extra-time.

10/10 2015 – FA Cup winners against Aston Villa After the drama of the previous year’s final against Hull, Wenger’s side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa in front of a packed Wembley crowd.

During his long reign, Wenger has been forced to come through tough periods where supporters have called for his head. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Mesut Özil, two of Arsenal's most influential players, have not escaped heavy criticism in recent times.

"It's not easy to walk out sometimes in a hostile environment and perform at your best," said the Arsenal manager.

"I'm not immune to critics," said Wenger.

"But I'm immune to excessive reaction, yes. I've been long enough in the job to put that into perspective as part of people who love the club that are really disappointed on Monday morning and get their frustration out.

"We have to live with that. It doesn't mean they are not ready to change their mind if we win the next game."

Wenger believes Özil is unfairly criticised due to his playing style ( Getty )

And how Arsenal need a response and a win with the visit of West Brom following the damaging defeats on the road.

"We are ready for a fight and we want to respond," added Wenger.

"I think in 20 games we have lost the last two. But our quality has been consistent since the start of the season.

"We want to respond in a strong way and in a determined way. I think everybody is focused to that. Like every manager, I suffer when we don't win a game. When you play on the 26th it's a game of big importance and you know that you can't switch off."