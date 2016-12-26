Arsenal vs West Brom player ratings

Arsenal had recalled striker Olivier Giroud to thank for the Boxing Day victory over West Bromwich Albion, with his late header securing a 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium to ensure the Gunners did not lose further ground in the Premier League title race.
After losing matches against Everton and Manchester City before Christmas, Arsenal could ill-afford to suffer a third consecutive defeat and slip 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.
That was never in danger of happening, as a West Brom side intent on defending and trying to hit the Gunners on the break failed to threaten throughout the match. However, they did look like they would frustrate Arsenal for the full 90 minutes, as the match ticked towards a 0-0 draw.
But as the game moved into the final five minutes, midfielder Mesut Özil curled in a cross from the right that allowed Giroud – in for his first Premier League start of the season – to wrestle Gareth McAuley out of the way and head the ball over the impressive Ben Foster.
The victory means Arsenal remain nine points behind Chelsea, with the Blues winning 3-0 at home against Bournemouth, but ensures they remain in touching distance and puts them level on points with Liverpool, who play on Tuesday.
So who stood out in the narrow victory? Click on the gallery above to find out.Reuse content