Three days after fans were filmed fighting in the stands and around two hours after yet another protest, one small corner of the Emirates broke out into harmonious song.

“There’s only one Arsene Wenger” were the words to their chants and, for once, these words were not coming from the away end. The song was wholly sincere.

The small but vocal group of supporters singing it, nestled between the North Bank and the West Stand, sang only once most of their fellow supporters have left - after all, you can never be too careful at the factional Emirates nowadays.

But their chant was heard and its sentiment was relayed to its subject in his post-match press conference. “I'm happy when people are happy,” Wenger said when informed of the singing.

“When you're such a long time at the club, you care really about people who care about the club and you know how sad they are when it doesn't go well.

“I can take care of myself. I'm used to dealing with difficult periods but you want people who love the club to be happy, so I'm happy.”



The 3-0 victory over West Ham United which inspired the singers saw Arsenal rise to fifth and, given results elsewhere, boosted their chances of a top-four finish.

Fourth-placed Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea leaves them just four points ahead of Wenger’s side having played a game more.

Liverpool, two points further ahead in third, drew at home to Bournemouth and have played two more games than the Gunners.

“It's possible of course,” Wenger said when asked whether a 21st consecutive qualification for the Champions League was on the cards.

“We have a game in hand on City, we have players back from injury, we have quite a strong bench tonight. Overall I think they have done it before in more difficult conditions, but we have to try to do it again, yes.”