Arsène Wenger revealed that he has made a decision on his future as Arsenal manager – and will make his decision known “very soon”.

Speaking in the wake of Arsenal’s 3-1 lunchtime defeat at West Bromwich Albion – a match featuring airplane banners both for and against the under-fire Arsenal manager – Wenger confirmed his mind was made was made up about his next step.

He also admitted it would now be “very difficult” for Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League after a fourth defeat in five league games – their worst run since losing four in a row in March 1995 under Stewart Houston.

West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all West Brom vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Ben Foster - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Arsenal's goal, he made a fine save from Ramsey and showed good handling throughout. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Craig Dawson - 8 out of 10 A constant threat from set-pieces, he dominated the air at both ends of the pitch and was rewarded with two goals. Getty Images

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 7 out of 10 The Northern Irish defender was consistently cool under pressure. Getty Images

4/22 Jonny Evans - 8 out of 10 Alongside his compatriot, he took was the essence of assured defending. Getty Images

5/22 Allan Nyom - 7 out of 10 Demonstrated pace and power from the left-back position. Getty Images

6/22 Darren Fletcher - 7 out of 10 The midfielder was given more license to get forward alongside Livermore and nearly finished off a fine first half move. Getty Images

7/22 Jake Livermore - 8 out of 10 Following his England call-up, the midfielder impressed as he sat in front of the back four. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Back on the left-side of midfield, the winger was quiet before his removal for Yacob. Getty Images

9/22 Nacer Chadli - 6 out of 10 Switched off defensively for Sanchez's goal, but was at the heart of two of Albion's. Getty Images

10/22 James McClean - 7 out of 10 A livewire on the left, he missed chances with his head and his right boot. Booked. Getty Images

11/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 out of 10 Off the bench and on the scoresheet within 74 seconds. Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made two fine saves before injury forced him off in the first half.

13/22 Hector Bellerín - 5 out of 10 Pushed back and given a torrid time by the tenacity of McClean.

14/22 Laurent Koscielny - 5 out of 10 Failed to recover after being beaten in the air by Dawson for Albion's opener.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 5 out of 10 Struggled against the strength of both Rondon and Robson-Kanu.

16/22 Nacho Monreal - 5 out of 10 Combined well with Sanchez when overlapping. Less impressive in defence.

17/22 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10 Displayed awareness to set up Sanchez but was outmuscled by West Brom's midfield.

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact all afternoon.

19/22 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10 An early glimpse of goal was as good as it got for the forward who was unable to show the England boss what he was missing.

20/22 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10 An off day for the Welshman who was denied by Foster and then culpable for allowing Dawson to roam free to head Albion's third.

21/22 Danny Welbeck - 6 out of 10 Saw little of the ball up front, but did hit the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half.

22/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Another goal for the Chilean, but he struggled after being fouled by McClean. The decision to substitute him led to a chorus of boos.

Wenger said: “I know what I will do in my future, so you will soon know, very soon.

“You will see, today I do not necessarily worry about that [my future], we are in a unique bad patch we never had in 20 years, we lose game after game at the moment and that for me is much more important than my future.”

When asked if he had told anybody about his decision yet, Wenger added: “No, no, no” – and added that there would be no announcement made in the international break.

The result keeps Arsenal adrift of the Champions League places in fifth position and puts another dent in their hopes of a 20th successive qualification for Europe’s elite club competition.

Several fans revealed anti-Wenger banners ( Getty )

Wenger said: “We have a big fight, I agree with you and it could be very difficult now. Anyway we’ve no other way than fighting and doing it until the last game of the season and if it is not good enough we have to take the consequences. Maybe one day if we don’t do it, people will enjoy it again to be in there.”

Until Wenger confirms his decision, the pressure will only grow. There were chants of “We want Wenger out” from supporters in the away end and banners carrying the same message. Moreover, the way his players capitulated against Albion intensified the questions about their desire to win matches for their manager. “We’re a bit short of confidence but I don’t think it’s an attitude problem,” Wenger said.

He added that he had not seen the planes circling above the Hawthorns – “You focus on your job, no matter what people think” – but offered an explanation for his decision to remove Alexis Sanchez for Alex Iwobi with 12 minutes remaining, a decision which led to a loud cry of “You don’t know what you’re doing” from the Arsenal supporters in the Smethwick End.

WBA dented Arsenal's top four ambitions ( Getty )

Wenger said it was down to the ankle injury the Chilean had suffered in a bad challenge by James McClean in the first period. “It is a bad tackle. You see his ankle, he is in an absolutely terrible state and he should not have played in the second half. He insisted he wanted to come out. In the first half he was the one who created many dangerous situations but in the second half he couldn’t do any more and we had to take him off.”

Wenger, who also confirmed it was a calf injury that forced Petr Cech off in the first period, added that his team’s lack of cutting edge was a concern though he declined to criticise their awful defending for the first and third goals scored by Craig Dawson at two corners. “We had 77 per cent of possession but we didn’t create enough chances. That is first down to the quality of their defending and their hard work physically.

“Our record in defending set pieces is quite good since the start of season, but their deliveries are absolutely great and we were a bit naive on their movement. On the first goal, and the third, they block the keeper so it is not easy for the keeper to intervene in that kind of situation.”