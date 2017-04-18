Arsene Wenger has told his Arsenal players that they have to win all seven of their remaining Premier League matches if they are to finish in the top four this season.

Arsenal recorded their first win away from home in the league in over three months when they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on Monday night, to cut the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City to seven points with a game in hand.

The north Londoners have a difficult run-in – with a tough trip to Tottenham Hotspur as well as home matches against Manchester United and Everton – but Wenger has insisted that his side cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to secure Champions League football for next season.

1/22 Brad Guzan – 6 out of 10 Dealt with most that Arsenal threw at him but should have done much better with Sanchez’s free-kick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Barragán - 6 Solid if unspectacular night on the right side of defence. Getty

3/22 Ben Gibson – 7 Marshalled Giroud well and handled the Frenchman’s physicality without too much trouble. Getty

4/22 Daniel Ayala -7 Capable in defence but should’ve done better with second-half header. Getty

5/22 George Friend - 6 Exposed by Oxlade-Chamberlain at times but solid enough in relief of the injured Fabio. Getty

6/22 Adam Clayton – 5 Typically workmanlike in defence but a poor challenge cost Boro dearly from the resulting Sanchez free-kick. Getty

7/22 Marten de Roon – 6 Failed to really assert himself on the game. Getty

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 Ugly first-half tackle on Ozil could’ve earned him more than just a yellow but showed well in attack. Getty

9/22 Stewart Downing - 7 Rolled back the years with an inch-perfect ball for Negredo’s goal. Getty

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 7 Quiet night as the home side’s focal point but took his goal with a poacher’s instinct. Getty

11/22 Gaston Ramírez – 7 Boro’s brightest attacking threat and looked the home side’s most likely to break the Gunners back line down. Getty

12/22 Petr Cech - 6 Not tested a great deal and deserved better from his defence for Negredo’s goal. Getty

13/22 Gabriel – 6 Always on the edge of an utter calamity the Brazilian managed to avoid any tonight and looked better in a three. Getty

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 Arsenal’s best defender but will have wanted to do better with Negredo’s goal. Getty

15/22 Rob Holding – 7 Definitely a player for the future if not right now. Getty

16/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 Pushed on well down the right flank and offered positional discipline going the other way too. Getty

17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 7 Neat and tidy as ever and added a dash of quality with a deliciously composed chested knock down for Ozil’s goal. Getty

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7 Doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going but plenty of energy if not so much discipline from the Swiss. Getty

19/22 Nacho Monreal – 7 Added some good balance on the left and thrived with the added attacking responsibility. Still a little clumsy in the defence. Getty

20/22 Mesut Özil – 7 Took his goal with the composure required and added the class when the Gunners needed it most. Getty

21/22 Alexis Sánchez – 8 Not one of the Chilean’s best games yet was still the outstanding performer scoring one and creating another. Getty

22/22 Olivier Giroud – 7 Didn’t threaten as much as he would’ve liked but added the focal point that Arsenal lack with Sanchez up top. Getty

“For us, the clarity is there - we have to win every game to have a chance to get in the top four,” Wenger said, after he watched Arsenal edge to only their second league win since the start of February.

“I think it will make the team a bit more serene. You could see that on some occasions, we were a bit over-cautious tonight. Hopefully that will give us a bit more confidence.

“Mathematically it is still possible, even if it is difficult, but we have to give it a go.”

Middlesbrough almost sprung a surprise when Alvaro Negredo cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's stunning 42nd-minute free-kick, with Daniel Ayala going close to putting his side in the lead with a close-range header moments later.

But Mesut Ozil's 71st-minute winner won all three points for Arsenal and validated Wenger’s decision to experiment with a new formation for the game – a 3-4-3 system similar to that used by Chelsea.

When asked whether the tactical switch had worked as planned, Wenger replied: “Yes, it is the first time in 20 years. That shows you that even at my age, you can change.

“I felt we were recently a bit vulnerable defensively and I wanted a bit more reassurance to the team. Recently we have faced many direct games, and I thought before the game maybe they would play with [Rudy] Gestede and Negredo and go for a very direct game.

“That was the reason. It worked well in the first half. We didn't give any chances away, we were quite solid.”