Ian Wright may have misinterpreted comments regarding my future, says Arsene Wenger

A visibly delighted Arsene Wenger has said that Ian Wright may have misinterpreted what he meant when discussing “the end” at a Diamond Club event on Thursday, and insisted he gave no indication on his future.

Wright had said on BBC Radio5 Live on Friday night that he had been with the manager at the event, and his impression was that the 67-year-old was speaking about potentially finishing in a way that he had never done before, giving the former Arsenal striker the impression he could well reject the club’s two-year contract offer and leave in the summer. “I was with the boss last night and if I’m going to be totally honest I get the impression that that’s it,” Wright said.

Asked about this, Wenger initially pleaded ignorance, saying “I don’t know what Wright said”. When pressed on the comments and whether the pundit maybe misinterpreted him, the manager said that was a possibility.

A certain amount of confusion still remains about the night, however. Arsenal maintain that any comments were said in a questions-and-answers session with up to 500 members of the Diamond Club, but Wenger actually admitted that he also had a private dinner with Wright and a handful of other people beforehand.

“We had a little dinner before but we were not the two of us. We were four, five.”

It reflected Wenger’s mood, however, that he was dealing with all this with a smile and some jokes.

“Mark [Gonella, Arsenal communications director] was with me as well on Thursday. There was a question and answers. I could be tired because I get up early in the morning and I finish late at night so sometimes I am tired, yes but I didn't give any indication about my future.

Arsenal vs Hull player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Hull player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Had a very quiet first half. Made an impressive stop to deny Niasse just after the interval.

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display from the Spaniard. He did his job in the defensive third.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 He was caught out of position at times, but managed to clear the danger for The Gunners on numerous occasions.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Worked relentlessly, made a number of vital tackles and led by example at the back.

5/22 Keiran Gibbs – 5 out of 10 Played a big part in Sanchez’s opener, but was lucky not to see red for his challenge on Markovic.

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 6 out of 10 His influence on the game was obvious – broke down several Hull moves.

7/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 out of 10 Despite being subbed, it was an incredibly positive performance. He was alert, made clever decisions and passed the ball cleverly.

8/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball, but at times he was wasteful and made the wrong decisions.

9/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Another lacklustre display from one of Arsenal’s top players. He had no influence on the game and did not make an impact.

10/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10 When he had the chance and ran at the Hull defence, he caused problems. Lacked any menace in front of goal, though.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 8 out of 10 Bagged the two goals for the Gunners, worked relentlessly and was a nuisance in the final third.

12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but he was helped by Arsenal’s lack of product in front of goal.

13/22 Omar Elabdellaoui - 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the likes of Walcott and Sanchez. Looked lost at times.

14/22 Andrea Ranocchia – 6 out of 10 Made a number of last ditch challenges to deflate Arsenal attacks. Clumsy in his challenges though – picked up yellow card.

15/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10 Defended bravely – was jumping in front of every loose ball, going into tackles hard and clearing the danger regularly.

16/22 Andy Robertson – 4 out of 10 His lapse on the goal line led to Sanchez’s opener – should have done better.

17/22 Alfred N’Diaye – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems and he looked confident in possession. Nevertheless, his shooting could certainly do with some work.

18/22 Tom Huddlestone – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact in the midfield. He provided the strikers with no service and looked lacklustre throughout.

19/22 Kamil Grosicki – 7 out of 10 His deliveries into the box created a string of chances, but the strikers failed to find the final product. Impressive display, but he was subbed after the interval.

20/22 Sam Clucas – 3 out of 10 His intentional hand-ball gave Sanchez his second. Red card was the correct decision.

21/22 Lazar Markovic – 7 out of 10 The 22-year-old was oozing confidence today. He was the biggest threat in Hull’s side, but his efforts went unrewarded.

22/22 Oumar Niasse – 6 out of 10 His shooting was sublime, but his positioning was somewhat questionable at times.

“I appreciate very much that you want me to rest, absolutely, but I am not ready for that.”

The Independent understands that Wenger has still not made any decision on his future, leaving the situation open.

