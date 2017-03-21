Arsene Wenger emphatically denies reports he could quit Arsenal for PSG: 'This is fake news'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has emphatically denied reports that he has been offered a two-year contract to take over at Paris Saint-Germain, labelling them as “fake news”.

The Frenchman’s current Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season, although he has repeatedly insisted he has no plans to retire from the game.

And with Unai Emery struggling in his first season at PSG – with the club second in Ligue 1 and out of the Champions League after their extraordinary defeat by Barcelona – Wenger had emerged as a possible contender for the position.

But in an interview with BeIN Sport, Wenger shot down suggestions he could move to the Parc des Princes.

“It is not true,” he told them. “That is was what you call fake news. I formally deny it.”

Arsene Wenger: "A contract with PSG? I formally deny that. That is fake news."



The 67-year-old has kept the footballing world guessing if he will sign a new contract with the Gunners but declared after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Brom that he has made up his mind.

That loss at the Hawthorns was Arsenal's fourth in their last five Premier League games and they now sit sixth in the table.

Wenger has increasingly split the Arsenal fan-base with two protests organised before recent matches and two planes flown over the West Brom game carrying conflicting messages - one of support and one against any new deal being signed.

“Don’t worry, I know what I will do in my future,” he said.

“You will soon know. Very soon. You will see.”

Additional reporting by PA.