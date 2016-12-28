Bob Bradley was dismissed as Swansea manager on Tuesday night only 11 games after replacing predecessor Francesco Guidolin in October.

The American, who was the first person from the US to manage in the Premier League, left the Swans 19th in the table, level on points with bottom club Hull and 4 points from safety.

His departure came a day after the club’s 4-1 thrashing at home to West Ham on Boxing Day, meaning he leaves the South Wales club with a record of two wins, two draws and seven defeats, conceding 29 goals along the way.

In a statement, chairman Huw Jenkins said: “We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.’’

Swansea will look to make a swift appointment as they look to get themselves out of trouble with relegation looming, but who are the candidates in the frame.

