Bob Bradley sacked: Who is in contention to replace the American at Swansea City?

Bradley was sacked on Tuesday night after only 11 games in charge

Next Swansea City manager odds

  • 1/6 Alan Pardew – 11/4

    Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace on December 22nd but would provide Swansea with Premier League experience in their fight to survive the drop. Pardew is the favourite for the role.

  • 2/6 Chris Coleman – 9/2

    The Wales manager was linked with a return to club football in the summer after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and being named on Fifa’s shortlist for World Coach of the Year.

  • 3/6 Ryan Giggs – 5/1

    Giggs was overlooked for the job in favour of Bradley last time around, despite meeting with the chairman and owners. Could he finally be set for a first permanent managerial job?

  • 4/6 Roy Hodgson – 6/1

    Hodgson hasn’t been involved in football since being dragged into a press conference to explain why he was resigning as England manager following his side’s shock Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.

  • 5/6 Gary Rowett – 9/1

    Rowett was surprisingly sacked by Birmingham this month despite leading them close to a play-off place but is highly regarded as an up-and-coming young manager.

  • 6/6 Frank de Boer – 18/1

    De Boer was strongly linked with the Everton job before joining Inter Milan in the summer, where he has since been sacked.

Bob Bradley was dismissed as Swansea manager on Tuesday night only 11 games after replacing predecessor Francesco Guidolin in October.

The American, who was the first person from the US to manage in the Premier League, left the Swans 19th in the table, level on points with bottom club Hull and 4 points from safety.

His departure came a day after the club’s 4-1 thrashing at home to West Ham on Boxing Day, meaning he leaves the South Wales club with a record of two wins, two draws and seven defeats, conceding 29 goals along the way.

Why Bradley is not entirely at fault for his own dismissal

In a statement, chairman Huw Jenkins said: “We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.’’   

Swansea will look to make a swift appointment as they look to get themselves out of trouble with relegation looming, but who are the candidates in the frame.

