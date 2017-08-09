Bournemouth 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Will Cherries continue to move in forward direction?

What’s changed?

After back-to-back seasons in the Premier League, the Cherries look like they’re here to stay for the long run – despite being initially dismissed as one-hit wonders. Just two years on from their debut in the top flight of English football – a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa – Bournemouth remain in good health and are continuing to show signs of progress: a ninth-place finish last season, top-class signings in the form of Nathan Ake and Jermain Defoe, and plans for a new stadium for the 2020/21 stadium. Bournemouth are certainly a club on the up with the means to cement their place among the Premier League elite for the years to come.

As for Eddie Howe, his reputation continues to move from strength to strength with each passing season – so much so that the Englishman was briefly linked with Arsene Wenger’s job during Arsenal’s darkest days last season. He’s propagated a quiet optimism and confidence at the club which, as demonstrated last season, has helped get the side out of some sticky situations. Thanks to Howe’s desire to refine every aspect of life at Bournemouth and move the club forward, the sky is now the limit for the Cherries.

Bournemouth are now heading into their third year as a Premier League club (Getty)

Who’s in?

Bournemouth have so far enjoyed an encouraging summer that has notably seen them sign Nathan Ake for a club-record fee of £20m. The permanent capture of the Dutch defender, after a loan spell at Dean Court last season, alludes to the growing appeal of the Cherries to young and exciting league prospect as well as their authority in the transfer market. Defoe, who joined on a free transfer, brings experience and proven goal-scoring talent to the club. Alongside Ake and Asmir Begovic, signed from Chelsea, Howe has strengthened the spine of his starting XI. Bournemouth have also brought in winger Connor Mahoney on a four-year deal after his contract expired at Blackburn Rovers.

The Cherries secured the permanent capture of Nathan Ake (Getty)

Who’s out?

The encouraging thing about Bournemouth’s summer is that they’ve managed to hold on to their biggest and most important players. The likes of Ryan Allsop and Lewis Grabban have been loaned out but the core of Bournemouth’s side very much remains intact. Defenders Steve Cook and Adam Smith as well as midfielders Dan Gosling and Harry Arter have all signed new four-year deals in the close season. Joshua King, who scored 16 goals last season, has also verbally pledged his commitment to the club – though he remains the subject of transfer speculation – in what marks another coup for the Cherries.

Bournemouth's key players are staying put (Getty Images)

How are they going to line up?

Their current best XI would look like:

Begovic; Smith, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Surman, Pugh; King, Defoe

What’s the one big question that must be answered?

Will Bournemouth be able to maintain their forward momentum – or is a downward spiral towards relegation on the cards? Although Howe’s side placed ninth last season, a nine-match winless run in the second half of their campaign had many pundits tipping them for the drop. Such a spell suggested they’re still far from stable and quite capable of derailing. Another positive season will help to dismiss any lingering doubt over their Premier League eligibility.

Will Eddie Howe continue to drive Bournemouth forward? (Getty)

What’s the best that could happen?

Another top-10 finish. Bournemouth defied expectation last season to finish ninth but there’s no reason they can’t do so again this time round, especially in light of their strong transfer window. How they react to periods of adversity – which there will undoubtedly be many – will offer a telling insight into what sort of side this Bournemouth team will be over the next 10 months.

What’s the worst that could happen?

Relegation. Their involvement in last season’s relegation scrap indicated that this is a side not yet fully assured with its new-found Premier League status. They remain vulnerable and a loss in confidence could set them on a worrying path towards the bottom three.