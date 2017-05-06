Own goals galore as Bournemouth and Stoke City cancel each other out

Ryan Shawcross' controversial own goal denied Stoke a first away win since January as Bournemouth scrambled a 2-2 Premier League draw.

Defender Shawcross unwittingly deflected Josh King's strike into his own net but Stoke were left frustrated that the Bournemouth striker was not ruled offside.

Stoke insisted King was offside from Max Gradel's headed assist, but the goal stood and the visitors were forced to settle for just their second point on the road since their 3-1 league win at Sunderland on January 14.

Harry Arter was very lucky not to see an early red card ( Getty )

Stoke finally ended their 10-hour away-goal drought, thanks to Lys Mousset's own goal and an ungainly finish from Mame Biram Diouf.

Bournemouth hit back through Junior Stanislas and later Shawcross' own goal however, to ensure the two mid-table sides shared the spoils.

Stoke's away goal drought finally ended on 629 minutes, but when that first strike came, it was not courtesy of any of their own players.

Instead Bournemouth forward Mousset put through his own net after Marko Arnautovic's corner, unwittingly back-heading past Artur Boruc.

Lys Mousset's own goal gave Stoke a first-half lead ( Getty )

The Cherries were frustrated to turn around in arrears, especially after Adam Smith had struck the post with a fine early effort.

The full-back blasted against the woodwork from almost 18 yards after a fine reverse flick from Stanislas in the move of the half.

Harry Arter was fortunate to escape a red card for a two-footed lunge on Joe Allen, with the fact he took the ball perhaps just enough to keep him on the field.

Arnautovic underscored Stoke's tribulations in front of goal by heading over from just four yards when totally unmarked, from Allen's neat cross.

Allen was lucky to walk away from Harry Arter's horror challenge ( Getty )

Bournemouth seized on the reprieve, Stanislas sliding home after Smith's low cutback and Josh King's canny step-over.

But just as the Cherries started dreaming of victory, up popped Diouf with a finish as ugly as it was welcome to the visitors.

Arnautovic unsettled Francis when challenging for Geoff Cameron's cross, allowing Diouf to latch on to the loose ball for his first league goal since May.

Lys Mousset's own-goal gifts Stoke the lead against Bournemouth (Getty)

The Senegal striker eventually hooked the ball home, but not before several bobbles in a slow-motion finish to leave Cherries keeper Boruc kicking himself.

The game's second own goal then had the hosts level again, with Shawcross powerless to stop himself deflecting King's effort past Jack Butland.

Full-back Smith again played a pivotal role, his cross allowing Gradel to head into King's path - though the Norway striker appeared to stray offside, leaving Stoke frustrated for the goal to stand.