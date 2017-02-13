Pep Guardiola 'praying' for good news on Gabriel Jesus injury following Manchester City victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that he is "praying" for good news after Gabriel Jesus limped off in the first half City's 2-0 defeat of Bournemouth on Monday night.

The Brazilian striker has been in great form since joining City from Palmeiras in Janaury, scoring three goals already, but will be assessed on Tuesday after being forced off with a painful foot injury at the Vitality Stadium.

"On Tuesday morning we will know exactly," Guardiola said. "Hopefully, and I will pray tonight, it will not be a big issue."

Sergio Aguero came off the bench and forced the second goal, and Guardiola again hailed the Argentinean who has found himself second choice since Gabriel's arrival. "He is an important player," Guardiola said of Aguero. "He did not play in the last few games because the three guys [Gabriel, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling] were amazing. That is why they played. Now it is the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Premier League is still there. That is why we need a contribution from Sergio, he is so important for us. I am happy for him, how he played, how he tried, and I thought he scored."

As well as Gabriel, Guardiola said that City have effectively made two signings in January because of the huge improvement in Leroy Sane's form, after the young German settled into English football following his summer arrival from Schalke.

"People say that in the winter transfer window one guy arrived, but since Arsenal something clicked with Sane," Guardiola said. "He has shown us a lot of things. He is so fast, his intensity has helped us a lot. And he is just 20 years old. I am so happy that Manchester City has that player for the next few years."

But Guardiola did still not sound confident about catching Chelsea, still eight points ahead of City at the top of the table. "It's so difficult," Guardiola admitted. "They have to lose three games, and we have to win all our games. You know how difficult that is in the Premier League. So we have to go game by game, narrow the gap. We're so happy."