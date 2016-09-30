Arsenal have looked like a new team in recent weeks, scoring 13 goals and conceding only one in their last four games. The 3-0 humbling of title rivals Chelsea last weekend was a special performance and arguably the best they’ve played since beating Manchester United by the same scoreline last season.

Burnely also won last weekend and are coming into the game having already secured seven points from their opening six games, something Sean Dyche will be pleased with. The win over Watford on Monday was vital as they look to get points on the board early to make an inevitable relegation fight a bit less manic.

It’s a big game for…

Theo Walcott. The forward has been in sensational form of late, scoring four goals in his last three games but the test is whether he can continue this form up until Christmas. In previous seasons his ability to impact games has only lasted short periods of times.

Best stat…

The last three league games between the sides have only produced a total of three goals (0-0, 1-1 and, most recently, 0-1).

Remember when...

Arsenal knocked Burnley out of the FA Cup last season thanks chiefly to a lovely outside of the boot goal from Calum Chambers.

Player to watch…

Alexis Sanchez. Like Walcott, Sanchez has had a close relationship with the back of the net so far this season and given his record against the Clarets it looks set to continue. The Chilean has been involved in four goals in his three appearances against Burnley.

Form guide…

Burnley: LWLDLW

Arsenal: LDWWWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 4.30pm

TV: Sky Sports 1.

Odds…

Burnley: 19/2

Arsenal: 2/5

Draw: 54/13