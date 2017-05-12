The key moments that won Chelsea the Premier League title

And there you have it. Chelsea have finally confirmed what most onlookers knew in December by securing the Premier League title for the fifth time in their history with victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns on Friday night.

After a shaky start to the season, Antonio Conte’s side have led the rest of the pack since mid-November, with the revolutionary back three being copied by the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and even Manchester United at points.

But how did Chelsea go from reports of sacking their manager after only six weeks of the season to being crowned champions of England? The Independent’s chief football reporter Miguel Delaney looks at five key moments in their march towards the title.

1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September

The Blues were 3-0 down by half time at the Emirates ( Getty Images)

The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back.

2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October

N'Golo Kante rounded off the scoring in the rout against United ( Getty Images)

Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level.

3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December

The win over City was when Chelsea really looked like they would be champions (AFP/ Getty Images)

Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it.

4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January

The lead-up to the Leicester win was arguably the most challenging of Conte's Chelsea career (AFP/ Getty Images)

If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team, that really emphasised just what a supremely rounded manager the Italian is. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary now, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging of the campaign. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come to an end at Tottenham Hotspur and it looked as if the Stamford Bridge career of the player who had scored four match-winners in that streak might also be coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation that he might be on the brink of a move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, a big problem only brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer.

5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April

The FA Cup win over their closest rivals for the title was a crushing blow (AFP/ Getty Images)

This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge.