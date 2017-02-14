Chelsea have sought to play down concern that their defender David Luiz is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, after he shared a picture of himself on social media wearing a medical gown with a cartoon of a needle dripping blood.

The Brazilian shared the picture emblazoned with the caption “Let’s do it”, but the club have claimed Luiz was simply undergoing routine treatment for his persistent knee injury, which he suffered after being fouled by Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero in early December.

Luiz has been playing in considerable pain since that foul, which resulted in Aguero being sent-off, and was seen limping down the tunnel after the recent 1-1 draw against Burnley.

David Luiz was injured by this wild challenge from Sergio Aguero (AFP/ Getty Images)

But Antonio Conte has praised his defender as a “warrior” for continuing to play through the pain barrier.

“He’s playing with this little pain in his knee. But he’s a warrior,” Conte said before the draw against Burnley.

"He's playing very well and I hope he can continue this way. He has a great attitude and a great will to fight despite sometimes having a bit of pain."

The 29-year old is likely to be rested for Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round match against Wolves, which provides Luiz with a two-week window of recovery before Chelsea return to Premier League action, at home to Swansea.

Club captain Terry is fit to face Wolves ( Getty Images)

Chelsea have meanwhile been handed a boost ahead of the FA Cup match with the news that John Terry will be fit to captain the club in the tie.

The 36-year old was hurt by team-mate Marcos Alonso in a training ground injury, but has passed a mid-week fitness test and is now set for his eighth start of the season.

Terry will feature in place of Luiz, while Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake will be handed opportunities to stake their claim for a place in the Chelsea first-team by deputising for Alonso and Gary Cahill.