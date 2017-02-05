Eden Hazard believes that he is playing even better now than he did in 2014-15, when Chelsea last won the title, and that this Chelsea side is better than that one.

Chelsea are closing in on regaining their title after beating Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday, and are nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with just 14 games left. It all feels very reminiscent of two seasons ago, when Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea cruised to the title facing no real challenge. Hazard was brilliant that season and won FWA Footballer of the Year.

But Hazard said that he is a more intelligent, mature player now than he was then, and that this Chelsea team of Antonio Conte’s is stronger than the Mourinho side.

“I think we are in better form, as a team,” Hazard said. “Not just me. Two years ago I was on fire, you know. But maybe I can score more goals this season. I already have 10. Two years ago I finished with 14 [in the Premier League]. We have a lot of games to play still, so we will see.”

Hazard is revelling in his role in Conte’s 3-4-3 system and said that he is a more rounded player than he was under Mourinho. “With the head, with experience, you improve,” Hazard said. “I think I am a better player, more complete, than I was.”

During his first two seasons in England Hazard was accused of inconsistency and of drifting out of games. He now reliably takes responsibility for Chelsea, demanding the ball even in difficult situations. “Sometimes in the past, for 20 or 30 minutes, I've not touched the ball in some games,” Hazard admitted. “These days I try and get on the ball, try and have lots of touches, and play my football for 90 minutes.”



Hazard slightly hurt himself shrugging off Francis Coquelin on his way to scoring his brilliant goal and said that he would rather get fouled even if it hurts, rather than being anonymous. “When I get a lot of kicks, I feel really in the game,” he said. “When people don't touch me, that means I'm not doing well. I'm no good.”

Conte has helped to bring out the best in Hazard’s attacking play while also forcing him to work hard defensively, a balance that Hazard has not always managed in his career so far. More than any other Chelsea player, Hazard has been revitalised by Conte’s arrival after a very poor 2015-16 season.

“Conte asked a lot of me, yes, a lot,” Hazard said. “When we don't have the ball, he wants me to defend and, when we have the ball, counter-attack and be free. To do something magic, like today. For me or for the other team-mates, that's what I try and do.”

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10 Aside from letting in a late goal, it was a very straight forward day for the Belgian. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Tackled well, kept his shape well and worked relentlessly. Getty Images

3/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Led by performance today and even came close to getting his name on the scoresheet. Salvio Calabrese/UK Sports Pics

4/22 David Luiz – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful with some of his clearances, but due to a lack of Arsenal attacks – he had an easy day at the back. Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10. The Nigerian powerhouse caused constant problems for the Arsenal defence when he charged forward. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 Scored the opener which crushed Arsenal’s confident start. Worked well for the remainder. Getty Images

7/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 He optimises the Chelsea side – bundles of energy, clever play and a faultless work rate. Getty Images

8/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His partnership with Kante dominated the midfield and left Arsenal looking lost in the middle of the field. Getty Images

9/22 Pedro – 7 out of 10 The playmaker and the key element to counter attack Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 9 out of 10 His solo goal was an example of Hazard’s limitless ability. His running, movement, skill on the ball and positioning were world class. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – A real menace up top and laid on two assists. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Petr Cech – 4 out of 10 Gave Fabregas the last goal due to an individual error and looked helpless for Alonso’s first goal. Getty Images

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10 Out-jumped for the first goal and was subsequently substituted with an injury. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Relentlessly cleared danger and intercepted Chelsea moves. Getty Images

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions and tackles to deny Chelsea’s relentless counter attacks. Getty Images

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 3 out of 10 His poor positioning left his side exposed and allowed the Chelsea strike force to punish the Gunners. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10 Should be able to dictate a game like this but instead he saw very little of the ball and made a number of reckless challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10 Looked lost in his own position and failed to make an impact going forward. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/22 Theo Walcott – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of attacking prowess and should have tracked Alonso for the opening goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Deliveries were good, but aside from that it was an extremely quiet display by a man of such ability. Getty Images

21/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked confident in the early stages, but disappeared as the game progressed. Needed to see more of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 5 out of 10 The Chilean received no service from his midfield and saw very little of the ball as a result. This made it an incredibly easy afternoon for the Chelsea defence. Getty Images

Although Chelsea do look like inevitable champions, Conte reiterated his warning that no title is won until the trophy is handed over. Conte was a very successful player but he is driven more by the various failures and near-misses of his playing career. He lost three Champions League finals as a player, in 1997, 1998 and 2003. He lost the final of the 1994 World Cup and of Euro 2000 too.

“I can talk with you, bring a lot of examples from the national team,” Conte said. “I lost a lot of finals, of the World Cup and Euro 2000. You must know my hunger in every game. The will to fight, the will to win. I know my career I was lucky to win a lot, but also I lost a lot.”

Two years ago I was on fire, you know. But maybe I can score more goals this season. I already have 10.

The example that haunts Conte the most is the 1999-2000 Serie A season, when his Juventus team were five points clear with four games left. But they lost away to Verona and then, on the last day of the season, they lost at Perugia. Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Lazio won the title instead.

Conte brought this up on Saturday, as he did last month too. He said that his Chelsea players have to guard against complacency over the final 14 games.

“When you arrive at this point sometimes, you think that everything is simple, but it’s not true,” Conte said. “In this league easy games don’t exist. And you can see in the previous games, Swansea beat Liverpool and Watford beat Arsenal. We must pay great attention to prepare every game with great attention.”