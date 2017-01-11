Chelsea’s new stadium will move one step closer this evening with Hammersmith and Fulham Council expected to give planning permission to the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have submitted plans for the £500m project that will require them to find a temporary home, likely at Wembley, for the next three seasons. But with council planning officials already having approved Roman Abramovich’s plans, tonight’s meeting is set to be an effective rubber-stamping of them.

The approval of Hammersmith and Fulham Council will mean that Chelsea only need the agreement of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and of the Chelsea Pitch Owners, who own the freehold to the Stamford Bridge stands, before work can commence. The CPO want to safeguard the long-term future of football on the Stamford Bridge site, and to ensure that it is sustainable even after Roman Abramovich no longer owns and runs the club.

Although Chelsea explored the possibility of leaving Stamford Bridge for alternative sites such as Earls Court or the Battersea Power Station, they are now committed to staying at their original home. The size of the site means that their only option to build a new, bigger ground there is to dig down, lowering the pitch level, replacing the current 41,600 seater stadium with a new 60,000 seater ground.

Building a bigger ground is the only way that Chelsea can make up the gap to rivals such as Arsenal in terms of match-day revenue. Arsenal made an estimated £101million from match-day revenue in te 2014-15 season, £30m more than Chelsea’s £71m. While Chelsea have made money from player sales in recent years, especially selling Ramires and Oscar to China, they fall behind their Champions League rivals because they simply cannot get enough people through the gate. The Emirates stadium holds 60,000 people, and Tottenham Hotspur’s new White Hart Lane will hold 60,000 when it opens in August 2018.

Chelsea supporters are supportive of Abramovich’s plans to rebuild their old home, and hope that they are successfully completed. “We are very supportive of the idea,” Chelsea Supporters Trust chair David Chidgey told The Independent. “We are delighted with the absolutely stunning plan to rebuild Stamford Bridge, and to keep it as part of the community. It is a fabulous design, and has been very well handled by the club.”

Chelsea potential January transfers







10 show all Chelsea potential January transfers

















1/10 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar heading off to China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/10 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/10 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. The 22-year-old has netted nine goals in 18 games and also created two goals too. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/10 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/10 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, currently sitting in sixth, Kessie has played an integral role. From centre-midfield, Kessie has managed to score six goals in 16 games and a lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/10 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam Ghoulam has only been excluded from three of Napoli’s games this campaign as they sit in third in Serie A. After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina in the summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/10 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/10 OUT: John Obi Mikel The Nigerian midfielder has become somewhat of a Chelsea stalwart but his time at Chelsea may be up. The 29-year-old has failed to make an appearance this season and some top clubs in Europe are chasing him, as well as a couple of Chinese clubs, of course. AFP/Getty Images

10/10 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

The one concern that Chelsea fans have is where the club will play during the three years that they would need during the rebuilding of Stamford Bridge. Wembley is the front-runner but some fans are concerned at how far it is from their traditional support base in south-west London.