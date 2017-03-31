Antonio Conte has delayed talks over extending his Chelsea contract until his side have secured the Premier League title in a bid to remove any distractions that could cause the league leaders to slip up over the final two months of the season.

According to The Times, Conte has asked Chelsea to put negotiations on hold until the title is in the bag, despite the Blues holding a 10-point lead over Tottenham with just 10 league matches left this season.

The Italian is determined to focus his and his squad’s attention on winning the title along with the FA Cup, but looks certain to agree a new deal that will extend his contract beyond the two years it has left to run.

But Chelsea would rather tie down his future sooner rather than later, along with a number of key players who repeatedly crop up on the transfer rumours mill with links to the likes of Real Madrid and city rivals Atletico.

Chelsea want Conte to agree a new deal due to the interest in him that is being shown by Inter Milan, according to ESPN, with the Serie A club hoping to capitalise on the fact that Conte’s family are yet to join him in London to lure him back to Italy. Inter have shown plenty of ambition since Suning Holdings Group, the Chinese company, took control of the Milan club, and they hope that Conte can be tempted back to his homeland due to the absence of his family.

The Blues are also looking to tie down Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Thibaut Courtois to new deals in the process, with Real showing significant interest in the Belgian pair while Atletico are keen on re-signing Spain international Costa.

Both Hazard and Courtois have, like Conte, two years left to run on their contracts, but with Real showing clear intentions of making another statement signing in the summer, the club are willing to give them enhanced deals to keep them at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

1/9 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar departing for China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/9 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/9 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, Kessie has played an integral role. A lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/9 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina last summer summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/9 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

The Costa situation is not as clear-cut though, with the Brazilian-born Spain striker looking destined for the exit come the end of the season, even though the club want to keep him. Atletico remain interested in the forward, despite Costa openly criticising them for not pressing hard enough last summer to force a move, while a big enough offer from China will also convince Chelsea into selling the 28-year-old.