Inter Milan are refusing to give up on Antonio Conte and are poised to offer the Chelsea manager a lucrative £10m-a-year contract to return to his homeland, according to reports.

Last year the Italian club were taken over by a Chinese retail giant, who paid £220m for a 70% controlling stake in the Serie A side.

Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd are determined to turn the club into a new global power and have promised to invest similar amounts to Paris Saint-Germain – who are owned by Qatar Sports Investments – with speculation that the club could attempt to sign either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

But before that, Suning are determined to replace current head coach Stefano Pioli with an internationally renowned manager.

Look East Chinese owned or part owned clubs Manchester City, Premier League (13% stake) West Bromwich Albion, Premier League (87.8%) Aston Villa, Championship (100%) Atletico Madrid, La Liga (20%) Espanyol, La Liga (54%) Inter Milan, Serie A (69%) Lyon, Ligue 1 (20%) Nice, Ligue 1 (40%)

There have been reports that the club have already attempted to recruit current Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone, but will now turn their attentions towards Conte, who has at times been slightly ambiguous over his future this season.

And on Friday, the Chelsea manager again appeared to avoid committing his long-term future to the club, instead admitting that there was speculation over his next move.

“At this part of the season there are a lot of speculations about my players, also about me, but it’s not important. Not important, this,” he said.

“The most important thing now is to try and reach our target.”

Conte after winning the Coppa Campioni d'Italia with Juventus in 2013 ( Getty )

A report in The Mirror suggests that Inter will offer Conte a huge £10m-a-year to return to his homeland, a significant improvement on his salary in southwest London.

Prior to this season, Conte had spent the entirety of his 11-year managerial career in his Italian homeland, and in February there was speculation in the British press that he was feeling homesick.

The 47-year-old signed a three-year contract when he took over from temporary manager Guus Hiddink last July.