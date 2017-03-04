Antonio Conte has said he would like to “find different experiences in different countries” were he to ever leave Chelsea, undercutting speculation he will return to Italy with Internazionale in the summer.

The 47-year-old on Friday denied reports he had been “personally” made an offer by the Serie A club, although their interest in the former Juventus manager is real. Conte however openly admitted that he has a “will” to try and succeed in different leagues.

Those close to him feel he would only return to Italy if he suffered a bad season and his reputation suddenly dropped, but his ambitions are currently much higher. While Conte re-iterated his desire to stay at Chelsea, he did admit a curiosity about other countries, which was also reminiscent of his predecessor Jose Mourinho’s ambition to win the league in the major football countries. Conte’s stint at Stamford Bridge marks the first time he has worked outside his home country.

“In my mind, there is the will to find different experiences in different countries,” he said.

“I think it's fantastic to find these experiences. When I was a footballer, I played only for two teams: Lecce and Juventus. But, honestly, in my career I wanted to go and play in different countries. Now I am having this great experience in England, in an amazing league. For me, this is great. And I hope to live this experience with my family next season.”

When asked about his long-term plans, and a question was phrased about leaving Chelsea after “10 or 15 years”, Conte joked: “I thank you for your optimism.”