By adding long-range match-winning goals to his midfield-dominating running, you would think N’Golo Kante had somehow improved on the force he was and become the complete midfielder - but he himself admitted he still has a lot of work to do. The 25-year-old revealed after Chelsea’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Manchester United that Antonio Conte is still working with him on the attacking side of his game.

Kante’s strike was just his second for Chelsea - with the first also against United in the league - and just his third since arriving in English football in the summer of 2015. But, when asked whether the manager had asked him to improve that aspect of his game, he said it was more the quality and thrust of his passing.

“Not especially to score goals. But when I have the pass, to look forward, to try to make me improve. But also when we have the chance to score, we like to create chances and score. It’s important, sometimes it could make the difference for the team, for the game, and when we have the chances to score, we have to score.”

Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see much action but when called upon to stop from Rashford he was equal to it. Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet evening, especially after the sending off, but did his job perfectly as always. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10 Had his hands full with Rashford until the red card but an easier task after that, although did sell himself to the teenager to easily in the second half. REUTERS

4/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Rashford gave him a few problems but nothing he was unable to deal with as Chelsea’s defence remained in control. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Had a good battle with Young and a few efforts on goal that missed the target. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 Was put under a lot of pressure from the start by United but coped well to keep his metronomic style of play ticking over. Scored a cracking goal from outside the area to give Chelsea the lead. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10 Sat back and helped break up any attacks and also on help cover any counter attacks that United looked to launch. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 5 out of 10 A quiet game, with most of the action coming down the right-hand side, but backed up Hazard well. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 7 out of 10 Made a habit of dragging defenders out of position as he drifted inside and drew a number of fouls in the hotly contested match. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 7 out of 10 Was rarely allowed to get up to speed as United chopped him down at every opportunity. Came close on a number of occasions and brought out a lovely turn to get passed Jones. Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 Strangely calm in a game which threatened to boil over during the first half and missed a glorious chance to double Chelsea’s lead. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 Made two amazing point-blank saves from Cahill and Hazard in the first half to keep United in it when Chelsea threatened to take a first-half lead. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Started very brightly offensively but the red card changed his role to aid the defence. Man Utd via Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Made a number of stupid fouls on Hazard and should have been booked in the lead up to Herrera’s red. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Marshalled the back four well during a tough time when they came under siege in the first half. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Went close with an early header and had a good contest with Costa – even if it may have overstepped the line on occasions. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position on a number of occasions by Willian. Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 3 out of 10 Sent off after 36 minutes for two fouls on Hazard. The first was justified, but the second looked slightly harsh, although very stupid. Getty Images

19/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 His usual quiet self in the big games. Yet to establish himself against one of the top teams, which he will ultimately be judged upon. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Ashley Young – 5 out of 10 Played almost as a wing-back, despite having Darmian behind him. Had a good battle with Moses until he hacked him down in frustration. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 out of 10 Sacrificed by Mourinho after Herrera’s red card but didn’t really get into the game prior to that. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 7 out of 10 Ran relentlessly and looked sharp despite his illness. Gave Chelsea’s defenders a tough time and nearly scoring after a mazy solo run. AFP/Getty Images

Conte stated on Friday that Kante reminds him of himself, although the French midfielder said that hadn’t been discussed too much on the training ground.

“He didn’t especially tell me that, but we know he was a midfielder, we know his career, we can respect what he did. When he gives you advice, I have to understand and try to improve.

“Sometimes you have some chances, sometimes you can make the difference for the team. We have to score, we have to be able to score. Today I am happy to score, to make the team win 1-0.”

With 13 games left in Chelsea’s season if they do get to the FA Cup final by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals, Kante revealed they are aiming to make history and win every single one of them in pursuit of a first English double since 2010.

“We are going to fight for every competition, in the league and the cup. The next game in the league, we have to prepare very well this game. The cup is a target, we are going to play to win every game, we are going to play to win against Tottenham.”

“We have to win every game. First we are going to try to win the next game in the league, against Stoke [City], and when the cup comes, we are going to try to win. It is a good challenge.”

Spurs actually subjected Chelsea to their last defeat this season, ending their 13-game winning run with a 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane, but Kante feels they have learned from that.

“I think when we lost, we have to think about why we lost. That’s what we do. Tottenham was our last defeat, we have to keep going, we react very well after Tottenham and we have to keep going. We have learned from our defeat.”