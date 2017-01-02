Man-of-the-moment Diego Costa is currently in the form of his life as Chelsea continue to tighten their hold on the Premier League.

With Chelsea enjoying a remarkable run of dominance that stretches to 13 straight wins, the forward has come into his own.

Indeed, the Spaniard has scored the deciding goal on three separate occasions since the side's 3-0 defeat by Arsenal last September and has found the back of the net a total of 14 times this season.

And the secret to all of this? Manager Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old has revealed that his own success on the pitch, alongside his team's as a whole, stems from the close relationship they've developed with the Italian.

Conte is renowned for his energy and intensity on the sideline - but the forward has suggested there is more than meets the eye to the 47-year-old.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Costa stated that the Italian's ability to joke with his players, while offering support in 'difficult moments', has proved vital in propagating a sense of togetherness at Stamford Bridge.

"The truth is the manager is good with the players, every time making more jokes with the players," Costa said. "That’s good for us, to have a manager who is not just a boss, but like a person we can talk with, someone whose support we can count on in difficult moments.

"He is calm with the players and you can see the people love him more all the time."

"If you work hard and there’s not a good atmosphere, the work doesn’t mean a thing," he continued.

"You can run 20km, 80, 100, and if there’s no spirit between the players, the coaches, as colleagues, it won’t come out as well. Work goes well if you give your best with the guy beside you.

"The team is very good, when we win the atmosphere is like this, but it’s important that during the week we train seriously, so we approach games like this.

And looking ahead to Chelsea's showdown against Tottenham on Wednesday, Costa insisted his side would have "no problem" adapting to the added sense of rivalry and competition that surrounds the fixture.

"It’s important to keep winning games," Costa said, looking ahead to the trip to White Hart Lane.

"Both teams want to win. It’s a London derby so the match is played a bit stronger, but there's no problem with it. We go there looking to do the best we can."

Should Conte's men emerge triumphant at White Hart Lane on Wednesday, the Blues will make history as the first Premier League side to record 14 consecutive victories.