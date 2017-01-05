Diego Costa has played down his heated argument with team mate Pedro during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Dele Alli's brace brought the Blues' winning run to an end and denied the side a historic 14th successive victory.

Antonio Conte's side remain five points clear at the top of the table but the scale of the occasion appeared to get to the players, with Pedro and Costa turning on one another early on in the game.

The pair were involved in a heated exchange in the first half at White Hart Lane after the striker's poor pass cut short a promising Chelsea counter-attack.

Speaking in the wake of the game, Costa insisted there was nothing to the argument and suggested disagreements are part-and-parcel of the game.

"Nothing happened. We have a great understanding with each other," Costa said afterwards.

"When you have a trusted relationship and intimacy with a team-mate it is normal for these things to happen.

"It was just a moment during the game, and that’s it. It was nothing.

"I told him: ‘You have to get in there, why didn’t you go?’ He said ‘I went’ and I said he didn’t. That’s it. Pedro is my brother and we love each other."

1/22 Hugo Lloris - 7/10 The Spurs captain wasn't called into action until the second half, but then stood firm to Costa's efforts.

2/22 Eric Dier - 7 Remained in a back three and played his part in clearing Chelsea danger in their rare spells of pressure.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 8 Contained Costa throughout and showed his awareness in covering for his teammates on occasions.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7 Fluid in possession if somewhat overeager. Steady at the back.

5/22 Kyle Walker - 6 Back after suspension, he was less of a threat than Rose on the opposite flank but involved in the build-up to both goals.

6/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 The returning Belgian displayed his wonderful ability to move with the ball at his feet before being replaced.

7/22 Victor Wanyama - 8 Superb in breaking up Chelsea possession, he was pivotal to an impressive Tottenham victory.

8/22 Danny Rose - 8 A prominent figure who combined energy and physicality down the left-hand side.

9/22 Christian Eriksen - 8 A creative spark with an exquisite right foot. He put both goals on a plate for Alli.

10/22 Dele Alli - 9 Tottenham's two-goal hero. He twice ghosted between Moses and Azpilicueta to head home.

11/22 Harry Kane - 5 Led the line with strength but failed to threaten from an attacking sense.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 Untroubled for long periods, but nowhere near to either of Alli's headers especially the second with which he should have done better.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 Struggled to keep track of Alli all evening, most noticeably for the two goals. His toughest opponent of the season

14/22 David Luiz - 6 Comfortable when bringing the ball out of defence, but switched off as Spurs bagged the lead before the break.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 5 Characterised a careless Chelsea display. Made headed errors, one of which that led to his booking.

16/22 Victor Moses - 5 Lost out in a competitive touchline battle with Rose and failed to see the game out.

17/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 A willing worker but, after one early through ball for Hazard, offered little to the attack.

18/22 N'Golo Kante - 5 Second best to Wanyama's strength and Dembele's skill in midfield.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 Responsible for some inventive play, but too often on the periphery. Eventually sacrificed as Conte switched tactics.

20/22 Pedro - 4 His biggest contribution was an entertaining argument with Costa. Booked and wasteful.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 Flashes of skill and drive, but passed up his side's best opportunities.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 Fought to the final whistle, but was given little time or space by Tottenham's back three.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante added that Wednesday night's result was a disappointment for the side but challenged his players to hit back with 'strength' in their next game.

“I’m disappointed that the winning run has come to an end, but we’ve played game after game and now we’ve dropped three points and we’re disappointed because of that," he said.

"But we hope to be focused for the next game in the cup and to be back in the league as well.

“It’s important for the confidence and to keep our advantage in the league. We must fight to stay at the top.

“We must stay in front for as long as possible and we must stay there.

“We have to show character now, focus on the next game. We lost, we have to accept that and to come back stronger, with strong character and with a desire to win."