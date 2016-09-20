Roman Abramovich’s response to Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool last Friday was to hold an emergency meeting with the club’s directors until the early hours of Saturday morning, with manager Antonio Conte said to be deeply unhappy with the lack of his transfer targets that were signed in the summer.

According to The Express, Chelsea owner Abramovich was furious with his side’s defeat at Stamford Bridge last week and held a meeting to discuss the club’s start to the season.

After three consecutive victories over West Ham, Watford and Burnley left the Blues with nine out of nine points alongside Manchester City and Manchester United, the Blues have come unstuck in the form of a 2-2 draw with Swansea and last week’s defeat. To add to Conte’s concerns, he saw John Terry limp out of the draw in Wales with an ankle injury and miss the Liverpool encounter, although while the captain will not feature in the EFL Cup match with Leicester on Tuesday, he is expected to return for the weekend trip to Arsenal.

But the pressure already appears to be Conte to improve performances and address the concerns Chelsea have in defence. Abramovich sanctioned moves for N’Golo Kante, Michy Batshuayi, Marcos Alonso, Eduardo and David Luiz during the summer, but the club failed in their pursuits of Serie A defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Alessio Romagnoli, much to Conte’s frustration.

That led to the deadline day signing of Luiz, just two years after he left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain, and Conte has already confirmed that the Brazil international was not on his wish list as he was not aware Luiz was available in the transfer market.

1/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Could have done better with Lovren’s goal, helpless for Henderson’s. Has conceded from a high percentage of shots on target this season. Questions may soon be asked.

2/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 4 out of 10 Possibly lucky to have kept his place, this showing did little to silence the doubters. New signing Marcos Alonso may soon get a chance to impress.

3/22 Gary Cahill - 5 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

4/22 David Luiz - 6 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

5/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

6/22 N'Golo Kante - 7 out of 10 Was his usual, busy self in front of the back four and helped stop Liverpool from creating any major, clear cut chances from open play.

7/22 Nemanja Matic - 7 out of 10 Excellent for Costa’s goal, showing good feet in the box to evade Liverpool legs and set the striker up.

8/22 Willian - 6 out of 10 His direct running had the visitors on the back foot at times in the first half, but his influence on the game slowly waned.

9/22 Oscar - 5 out of 10 Still acclimatising to this central midfield role in a 4-3-3, the Brazilian could have probed Liverpool’s lightweight centre a bit better.

10/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 A night when you were left wanting a lot more from Chelsea’s best player. Failed to recreate the magic he showed at Anfield in May.

11/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 He eventually came through with a simple finish to bring his team back into the contest, but by and large, the striker’s form deserted him.

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Several nervy moments, but stood firm when called upon. Karius waits in the wings, but this display bought him a stay of execution.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 A typically solid display from the right-back, who attacked with vigour before his side took a two-goal lead.

14/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Another impressive showing from the new acquisition. His passing out the back means Mamadou Sakho’s excellent distribution is not being missed.

15/22 Dejan Lovren - 8 out of 10 Shined like his black eye in the middle of Liverpool’s backline. Got a goal, of course, but also put in an excellent, dominant defensive display.

16/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 Quietly acclimatising to the new left-back role, he is proving he’s not the weak link that opposition expect he will be.

17/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 Not as sparkling as in recent weeks, but can be relied upon to put a shift in and support his front three.

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 He gets points for his stunning strike, of course, but this should also be commended for his discipline as the most defensive of Liverpool’s midfield three. Doesn’t look totally comfortable there still, but stepped up to the mark here.

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Yet to really convince in a Liverpool shirt, seems hampered by playing a slightly deeper role. Even so, like Lallana, offered good support to the attacking unit.

20/22 Sadio Mane - 7 out of 10 His pace is like having an extra man on the field that the opposition’s defence always has to account for. Didn’t use it to devastating effect tonight, but still frustrated Chelsea’s backline.

21/22 Daniel Sturridge - 6 out of 10 Bright in patches but will disappointed to have come off relatively early. No Premier League goal yet, while his team-mates in that front line have two each.

22/22 Philippe Coutinho - 6 out of 10 A slightly muted display, but wasn’t simply firing high and wide at every opportunity this time, thankfully. That’s a bonus, as his tendency to shoot often busts Liverpool’s momentum.

Chelsea also failed to sign both Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku of Real Madrid and Everton respectively, while 2015 target John Stones completed his £50m move to Manchester City where he has already impressed under Pep Guardiola.

The report adds that Conte has informed the club’s board that he needs funds in January to strengthen the squad even though the transfer window closed just 20 days ago.

The outcome of Liverpool’s victory on Friday is that Conte will give a number of fringe players the chance to impress against reigning Premier League champions Leicester on Tuesday in their EFL Cup clash. Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Victor Moses are all set to start while Batshuayi will lead the attack in place of Diego Costa.



“It has been a good response since Friday,” Conte said on Monday. “During training I’ve seen the right intensity, the right commitment from the players.

“The message I have given them is the same as that I gave after the game – we must pay attention in every moment. Details change results. We analysed the game together and we’ve seen the positive things and the bad things. It’s important to restart and find a good spirit.”