Leonid Slutsky has revealed that Roman Abramovich is helping him in his attempt to become the first Russian to manage in the Premier League, providing him with full access to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, tickets to whatever match he wishes to attend and even a place to live.

Slutsky was manager of CSKA Moscow for six seasons before resigning in December 2016, his last game a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

The 45-year-old also succeeded former England boss Fabio Capello as the manager of the Russian national team, but stood down after the nation lost 3-0 to Wales at Euro 2016, a result which left the team bottom of Group B.

Abramovich is determined to help Slutsky find a job ( Getty )

Slutsky is now determined to secure a job in the Premier League and has revealed that he is being assisted by “the best agent in the world” – Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

“Mr Abramovich is my friend and he is helping me achieve my dream. It's a challenge for him also,” Slutsky said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“He is like my agent, the best agent in the world.

“His new project in Russian football is helping me with my career in England. He's giving me lots of advice about tactics and behaviour and communication with chairmen and owners.”

Slutsky has been close friends with Abramovich for more than a decade, with the former playing an increasingly prominent role in Russian football over the last decade.

And Abramovich – who Slutsky reveals is “very friendly, very intelligent, makes a lot of jokes, but of course is a private man” – now appears determined to further bolster the reputation of the Russian game by helping to propel its finest manager into the most high-profile league in the world.

Slutsky coached CSKA Moscow in the Champions League this season ( Getty )

Slutsky believes he is well prepared for a job in England, adding: “One hundred per cent I guarantee success.

“I hope I will have a chance. I have new ideas that may be interesting for English football.”