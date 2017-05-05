  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte tells Diego Costa to give him five more games amid China interest

Brazilian striker is being lined up for a £75million move to China this summer but Conte told Costa to focus for the final games of the season as Chelsea seek Premier League title

Click to follow
conte costa.jpg
Antonio Conte insists that Diego Costa remains focused on the task at hand Getty Images

Antonio Conte has told Diego Costa to put thoughts of a big-money move to China out of his mind for five more games as Chelsea try to close out the Premier League title.

Chelsea are on the brink of a remarkable triumph, with the possibility of the double to follow, success no-one expected in Conte’s first season in English football. But Costa has a huge offer from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian, who are willing to pay him in excess of £600,000 per week for next season. They would happily pay Chelsea £75million to sign the 28-year-old.

Costa has been aware of this offer since January, he is open to it, and his performances have not been as good since January as they were before he had his head turned.  But Conte has told the fiery Brazilian striker to give him five more games, four in the league and the FA Cup final, before thinking about his next move. The same goes for any other Chelsea player considering leaving at the end of this season.

Chelsea's 35 players out on loan

Chelsea's 35 players out on loan

  • 1/35 Tammy Abraham

    on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 2/35 Mukhtar Ali

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 3/35 Christian Atsu

    on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 4/35 Victorien Angban

    on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 5/35 Baba Rahman

    on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 6/35 Lewis Baker

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 7/35 Nathan Baxter

    on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017

    Getty

  • 8/35 Jamal Blackman

    on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 9/35 Jeremie Boga

    on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 10/35 Isaiah Brown

    on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 11/35 Andreas Christensen

    on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 12/35 Jake Clarke-Salter

    on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 13/35 Charlie Colkett

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 14/35 Juan Cuadrado

    on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019

    Getty

  • 15/35 Cristian Cuevas

    on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 16/35 Fakaty Dabo

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 17/35 Jay Dasilva

    on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 18/35 Matej Delac

    on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 19/35 Islam Feruz

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 20/35 Michael Hector

    on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 21/35 Tomas Kalas

    on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 22/35 Alex Kiwomya

    on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 23/35 Matt Miazga

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 24/35 Nathan

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 25/35 Kenneth Omeruo

    on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 26/35 Kasey Palmer

    on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 27/35 Danilo Pantic

    on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 28/35 Mario Pasalic

    on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 29/35 Lucas Piazon

    on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 30/35 Loic Remy

    on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 31/35 Jhoao Rodriguez

    on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 32/35 Fikayo Tomori

    on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 33/35 Bertrand Traore

    on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 34/35 Marco van Ginkel

    on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 35/35 Wallace

    on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017

    Getty

“Now it's very important for every single player and person who works for Chelsea to be focused on the present, because the present is very important for us,” Conte said at his press conference at Cobham on Friday afternoon.

“Now it's more important than the future, to be focused and concentrated, to prepare these five games between now and the end. I'm not worried about this. I see my players every day and I see the right concentration and focus about them.”

There is even talk in Italy that Internazionale have targeted Conte to be their next manager and that they are preparing a big offer for him. Conte again said that nothing would distract him from trying to complete the double this season. 


“It's the same, the same speech for my players, the same for me,” Conte said. “We must stay with great concentration until the end. There is this great target, which is close, and for this reason I think we must think in the present. At this part of the season there are a lot of speculations about my players, also about me, but it's not important. Not important, this. The most important thing now is to try and reach our target.”

Costa is Chelsea’s likeliest big-name departure but there is also interest from Real Madrid in Eden Hazard. He is likelier to stay at Stamford Bridge but that is a topic Conte has had to deal with plenty of times recently too. Conte refused to get ruffled about Hazard and it was the same way with Costa today. He does not want to be distracted. “I say the same way as I did about Hazard,” Conte said. “I repeat the same concept about him and every single player. You can ask me for the future.”

Read more

Conte won three consecutive Serie A titles at Juventus as well as plenty as a player so he knows that speculation is par for the course at this time of year. But he insisted that him and his team are sufficiently experienced to handle it as they prepare for their crucial game against Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

“It's normal about this part of the season,” Conte shrugged. “It's normal to cope with this situation, with this speculation. Sometimes you can find the truth, a lot of times it's not true. But at this part of the season it's normal. It's more important for us to be focused to do our jobs in the best way. The other situations are not important for anybody now.”

Comments