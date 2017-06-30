Pedro has warned it would be "a very big loss for Chelsea" if teammate Diego Costa was to leave the club this summer.

After being told by manager Antonio Conte that he no longer has a role to play at Chelsea, Costa has been heavily linked with a move to former club Atletico Madrid.

In spite of the transfer ban currently imposed on the Spanish side – which means any signings made this summer would be unable to play until January of 2018 – Costa has spoken fondly of his “affection” for Atletico and his desire to return.

But Pedro, who has played with Costa in the past two seasons at Chelsea, hopes his fellow compatriot opts to stay put at Stamford Bridge.

"We will see what happens to Diego but we don't know,” he told Cadena Ser radio.

"He is obviously a very important player in attack for us. He has scored the majority of the goals for us this season.

"He is a player feared by defenders because he is fast. He scores with ease.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Romelu Lukaku Getty

"Diego gives you an added strength and more so in this league, because he is strong, he scores and he has good physical condition.

"If eventually it is confirmed that he will not continue with us, it will be a very big loss for us.

"It's early days but I hope as a player and friend that he can stay with us."

Costa was reportedly involved in a training ground bust-up with Conte in January and was subsequently linked with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian. However, Pedro believes too much was made of the incident, adding that Costa and Conte enjoy a “good” relationship.

"I don't know what type of relationship they have but I think it's a good one," he said. "Diego has played everything, he has achieved all the goals that the coach set him. In the changing room and on the pitch, we haven't seen anything strange between them."

Costa's 20 goals last season helped fire Chelsea to the Premier League title ( Getty Images)

Costa joined the Blues in the summer of 2014 from Atletico Madrid after the English side triggered his £32m release clause.

The Spaniard was Chelsea’s top goalscorer last season, with 20 goals and seven assists to his name from 35 league starts.

