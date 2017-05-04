Chelsea defender David Luiz says winning the Premier League has become an "obsession" as the leaders edge ever closer to lifting this season's crown in his first campaign back at the club.

Luiz, who returned to Stamford Bridge from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season, won the Champions League and Europa League during his first spell at the club but the league title eluded the mop-haired Brazilian during that period.

"I had already won several titles with Chelsea, played my part in a beautiful period in the club's history and made so many friends," Luiz told FourFourTwo magazine.

"I thought it was time to move on, so I had no regrets. But things change quickly in football," he added of his departure in 2014.

"Winning the Premier League has always been an obsession of mine. We've worked hard to make this dream come true."

Manager Antonio Conte is on course to bag a double in his first season at the club, having led Chelsea four points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and to an FA Cup final showdown against Arsenal on May 27.

Chelsea 4 Southampton 2 player ratings







22 show all Chelsea 4 Southampton 2 player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10 Getty

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 4 out of 10 GettyGetty

3/22 David Luiz – 7 out of 10 Getty

4/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 Getty

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Getty

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 7 out of 10 Getty

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10 Getty

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 7 out of 10 Getty

9/22 Cesc Fabregas – 8 out of 10 Getty

10/22 Eden Hazard – 8 out of 10 Getty

11/22 Diego Costa – 9 out of 10 Getty

12/22 Fraser Forster – 5 out of 10 Getty

13/22 Cedric Soares – 5 out of 10 Getty

14/22 Jack Stephens – 4 out of 10 Getty

15/22 Maya Yoshida – 6 out of 10 Getty

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Getty

17/22 Steven Davis – 4 out of 10 Getty

18/22 Oriol Romeu – 7 out of 10 Getty

19/22 James Ward-Prowse – 5 out of 10 Getty

20/22 Dusan Tadic – 4 out of 10 Getty

21/22 Sofiane Boufal – 5 out of 10 Getty

22/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 5 out of 10 Getty

Luiz said the positive results were a reflection of Conte's meticulous preparation on the training ground this season.

"There isn't a tiny detail he isn't aware of," the Brazilian added. "We all know that he trusts in our ability and one of his best qualities is that he treats everyone equally."

Chelsea host 19th-placed Middlesbrough on Monday before visiting eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on May 12, a game which could see them seal the title should results go their way.

Reuters