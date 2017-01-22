  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Chelsea vs Hull player ratings: Who impressed as the Blues extended their league lead to eight points?

Take a look at the gallery below to see how we rated the players

The Independent Football

Chelsea v Hull City player ratings

  • 1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 6 out of 10

    Had to only make a couple of saves, but that’s all that was required.

    Getty Images

  • 2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 5 out of 10

    Lost his shape at the back at times, but did the simple stuff well.

    Getty Images

  • 3/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10

    Was required to make a number of last ditch challenges that saved Chelsea from humiliation.

    Getty Images

  • 4/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10

    Defended courageously and deserved his goal to seal the deal and double Chelsea’s tally.

    Getty Images

  • 5/22 Victor Moses – 7 out of 10

    Was brilliant in the air, charged up and down the pitch constantly and created play from the back.

    Getty Images

  • 6/22 N’Golo Kante - 6 out of 10

    Held his own in the middle of the park – overall was a positive display.

    Getty Images

  • 7/22 Nemanja Matic – 5 out of 10

    Made a number of questionable decisions in possession and needed to be more involved.

    Getty Images

  • 8/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10

    He was causing problems down the left and his deliveries into the box put the Hull defence under constant pressure.

    Getty Images

  • 9/22 Pedro – 6 out of 10

    His set pieces need some work, but aside from this he created some good moves.

    Getty Images

  • 10/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10

    Looked incredibly confident with the ball at his feet, created chances and made space well up top.

    Getty Images

  • 11/22 Diego Costa – 8 out of 10

    Looked alert, sharp and hungry for goals. His goal before half-time was crucial for the home side.

    Getty Images

  • 12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10

    Made a handful of important saves throughout but did concede two.

    Getty Images

  • 13/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10

    Looked incredibly confident with the ball at his feet and running at the Chelsea defence. Would have been interesting to see more of it.

    Getty Images

  • 14/22 Michael Dawson – 6 out of 10

    Continued to hunt down possession and worked persistently.

    Getty Images

  • 15/22 Curtis Davies – 5 out of 10

    Made the right decisions when on the ball, but did not see enough action for a player of such ability.

    Getty Images

  • 16/22 Omar Elabdellaoui – 5 out of 10

    Failed to keep up with the movement and pace of the Chelsea strike force.

    Getty Images

  • 17/22 Tom Huddlestone – 6 out of 10

    Battled hard but would have been good to see him take a more attacking approach to the game.

    Getty Images

  • 18/22 Ryan Mason – N/A

    Went off in the early stages of the game with a head injury.

    Getty Images

  • 19/22 Andrew Robertson – 5 out of 10

    A quiet performance – failed to find his feet throughout.

    Getty Images

  • 20/22 Evandro Goebel – 6 out of 10

    Deliveries into the box were causing problems, but Hull lacked an attacking presence to make the most of them.

    Getty Images

  • 21/22 Sam Clucas - 6 out of 10

    His positioning was good and he was exploiting weaknesses and gaps in the Chelsea defence.

    Getty Images

  • 22/22 Abel Hernandez – 5 out of 10

    Failed to hold the ball up and couldn’t make an impact on the game due to a lack of service.

    Getty Images

Diego Costa made a goalscoring return as Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points with a 2-0 win over Hull.

Costa celebrated his 52nd Chelsea goal on his 100th appearance by gesturing about all the noise which has surrounded him since missing the win at Leicester, officially due to a back injury.

A reported bust-up with Antonio Conte and his staff, as well as speculation over a move to the Chinese Super League, had little impact on Costa, whose 15th goal of the season was followed by a Gary Cahill header.

Costa puts China controversy behind him as Chelsea grind out victory

Conte said he was willing to "put my hands in the fire" for Costa, who was cheered at every opportunity. No-one in Chelsea blue was publicly questioning his loyalty.

And the faith was justified with a goal on a near-ideal weekend for Chelsea.

Rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United all dropped points on Saturday and Arsenal narrowly avoided doing so on Sunday.

Hull's ninth straight away loss was marred by a head injury to Ryan Mason, who was carried off on a stretcher as oxygen was administered.

Such was the focus on Costa that little fuss was made about John Terry's absence from the matchday squad as the captain's place on the substitutes' bench went to Nathan Ake.

Asmir Begovic was also there as Chelsea consider a bid from Bournemouth for their back-up goalkeeper.

Costa went close in the opening 10 seconds. He sent the kick-off to David Luiz, who launched the ball forwards towards Pedro.

The ball dropped for Costa who sent a fizzing volley just wide.

Tom Huddlestone then shot narrowly wide on the break for Hull before a lengthy delay after Mason and Cahill clashed heads while challenging for an aerial ball in the Hull box.

Cahill was soon back on his feet and continued, but Mason was attended to before being taken by ambulance to hospital for further assessment.

Hull were proving difficult to break through, but showed signs of weakness.

Curtis Davies was booked for hauling down N'Golo Kante as Chelsea looked to counter.

And the Hull defender was perhaps fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for a foul on Pedro during the nine minutes of first-half stoppage time.

Costa had already had an effort ruled out for offside against Pedro before Chelsea finally penetrated the Hull defence.

Victor Moses darted down the right and Hazard left his cross for Costa to convert.

Costa celebrated not by kissing the Chelsea badge, but by making an apparent reference to the speculation surrounding his future.

Hull wanted a penalty soon after the restart and felt aggrieved when Marcos Alonso's challenge on Abel Hernandez went unpunished.

David Meyler was denied by Thibaut Courtois and Michael Dawson blocked from Costa, who was more often in action making headed clearances than threatening in the Hull half.

But Chelsea's perseverance paid off. Their advantage was doubled when Cahill headed in substitute Cesc Fabregas' free-kick.

Costa was denied a second as goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic saved with his feet before the striker made way for Michy Batshuayi.

Conte gave him a warm embrace as he left the field, faith restored.

Additional reporting by PA

