Chelsea will feel hard done by after their last Premier League match where they drew 2-2 away to Swansea. Gary Cahill looked to have been fouled on the way to Swansea's second goal and despite Diego Costa's late equaliser, Antonio Conte's side could only salvage a point.

The Blues will be focused on getting back to winning ways this Friday night. Chelsea will also welcome back Davis Luiz into the side, with John Terry out with an ankle injury.

As for Liverpool, they come into the game after a 4-1 thrashing of league champions Leicester. Jurgen Klopp will want his side to continue this form as they travel to Stamford Bridge.

It’s a big game for…

Daniel Sturridge: The Liverpool striker was once a Chelsea player but it did not work out for him at Stamford Bridge. He was eventually sold to Liverpool after a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

Best stat…

Liverpool have only beaten Chelsea once in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge since 2011.

Former Chelsea player, Glen Johnson, scored the winner in the 87th minute to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory.

Remember when...

In the 2002/03 season, when Claudio Ranieri's Chelsea came from one goal behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and earn a precious Champions League spot.

Player to watch…

Diego Costa: The Spanish international scored two goals in Chelsea's 2-2 draw on the weekend, including a spectacular overhead kick.

He has a total of four goals from four Premier League games for Chelsea this season, as well as two for Spain, and looks like he could be back to his best for the Blues.

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWWWD

Liverpool: LWLWDW

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 20:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1 from 18:30

Odds…

Chelsea: 13/10

Liverpool: 40/17

Draw: 5/2