Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings: Who impressed as Jurgen Klopp's side emerged with three points?

  • 1/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10

    Could have done better with Lovren’s goal, helpless for Henderson’s. Has conceded from a high percentage of shots on target this season. Questions may soon be asked.

  • 2/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 4 out of 10

    Possibly lucky to have kept his place, this showing did little to silence the doubters. New signing Marcos Alonso may soon get a chance to impress.

  • 3/22 Gary Cahill - 5 out of 10

    It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

  • 4/22 David Luiz - 6 out of 10

  • 5/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 out of 10

  • 6/22 N'Golo Kante - 7 out of 10

    Was his usual, busy self in front of the back four and helped stop Liverpool from creating any major, clear cut chances from open play.

  • 7/22 Nemanja Matic - 7 out of 10

    Excellent for Costa’s goal, showing good feet in the box to evade Liverpool legs and set the striker up.

  • 8/22 Willian - 6 out of 10

    His direct running had the visitors on the back foot at times in the first half, but his influence on the game slowly waned.

  • 9/22 Oscar - 5 out of 10

    Still acclimatising to this central midfield role in a 4-3-3, the Brazilian could have probed Liverpool’s lightweight centre a bit better.

  • 10/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10

    A night when you were left wanting a lot more from Chelsea’s best player. Failed to recreate the magic he showed at Anfield in May.

  • 11/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10

    He eventually came through with a simple finish to bring his team back into the contest, but by and large, the striker’s form deserted him.

  • 12/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10

    Several nervy moments, but stood firm when called upon. Karius waits in the wings, but this display bought him a stay of execution.

  • 13/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10

    A typically solid display from the right-back, who attacked with vigour before his side took a two-goal lead.

  • 14/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10

    Another impressive showing from the new acquisition. His passing out the back means Mamadou Sakho’s excellent distribution is not being missed.

  • 15/22 Dejan Lovren - 8 out of 10

    Shined like his black eye in the middle of Liverpool’s backline. Got a goal, of course, but also put in an excellent, dominant defensive display.

  • 16/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10

    Quietly acclimatising to the new left-back role, he is proving he’s not the weak link that opposition expect he will be.

  • 17/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10

    Not as sparkling as in recent weeks, but can be relied upon to put a shift in and support his front three.

  • 18/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10

    He gets points for his stunning strike, of course, but this should also be commended for his discipline as the most defensive of Liverpool’s midfield three. Doesn’t look totally comfortable there still, but stepped up to the mark here.

  • 19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10

    Yet to really convince in a Liverpool shirt, seems hampered by playing a slightly deeper role. Even so, like Lallana, offered good support to the attacking unit.

  • 20/22 Sadio Mane - 7 out of 10

    His pace is like having an extra man on the field that the opposition’s defence always has to account for. Didn’t use it to devastating effect tonight, but still frustrated Chelsea’s backline.

  • 21/22 Daniel Sturridge - 6 out of 10

    Bright in patches but will disappointed to have come off relatively early. No Premier League goal yet, while his team-mates in that front line have two each.

  • 22/22 Philippe Coutinho - 6 out of 10

    A slightly muted display, but wasn’t simply firing high and wide at every opportunity this time, thankfully. That’s a bonus, as his tendency to shoot often busts Liverpool’s momentum.

A thoroughly-dominant first-half display proved enough to give Liverpool victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea, inflicting a first defeat on Antonio Conte and ruining the homecoming of David Luiz.

Conte said ahead of the game that the Reds were "the worst team" to face at the moment and he was proved right as the visitors ran roughshod over the Blues defence during the opening 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge, eventually securing a well-deserved 2-1 win.

Dejan Lovren opened the scoring with his maiden league goal for Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson scored his first goal since January with a superb long-range strike and, although Diego Costa scored his fifth goal of the season to get Chelsea back into the contest, Luiz's second debut ended in defeat.

Jurgen Klopp's men have taken seven points from three trips to London already this season following on from an opening weekend win at Arsenal and a draw at Tottenham.

Additional reporting by PA. See the gallery above for our take on the action at Stamford Bridge...

