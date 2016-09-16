A thoroughly-dominant first-half display proved enough to give Liverpool victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea, inflicting a first defeat on Antonio Conte and ruining the homecoming of David Luiz.

Conte said ahead of the game that the Reds were "the worst team" to face at the moment and he was proved right as the visitors ran roughshod over the Blues defence during the opening 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge, eventually securing a well-deserved 2-1 win.

Dejan Lovren opened the scoring with his maiden league goal for Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson scored his first goal since January with a superb long-range strike and, although Diego Costa scored his fifth goal of the season to get Chelsea back into the contest, Luiz's second debut ended in defeat.

Jurgen Klopp's men have taken seven points from three trips to London already this season following on from an opening weekend win at Arsenal and a draw at Tottenham.

Additional reporting by PA. See the gallery above for our take on the action at Stamford Bridge...