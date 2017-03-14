The question had been put six times late on Monday night before Antonio Conte, with his grasp of English by no means fully developed, realised that he was being asked had he seen an apparent stamp on Eden Hazard by Marcos Rojo of Manchester United.

“Hazard?” “He received..? “Our player..?” he replied, amid the struggle for comprehension. “Seems like you didn’t see it then!” someone joked before the penny dropped with the Chelsea manager.

This sense of unknowing – innocence, even - was gratifying, given that Jose Mourinho, who preceded Conte into Chelsea’s press conference room, had given one of those performances which suggested he occupies a parallel universe, with pretty much every answer devoid of truth or sincerity.

Every word is carefully weighed for political purpose with Mourinho and his grasp of facts is often dubious. The United manager’s attempts to begin his press conference were initially thwarted by Fabio Capello switching on the deafening hand dryer in the adjacent gents room, while the door was open. “Hot air being drowned out by hot air,” as one observer put it.

Straight out of the Mourinho copybook was his verbal riposte to those fans who had called him ‘Judas’ from the stands during the 1-0 FA Cup defeat. “Until the moment they have a manager who wins four Premier Leagues for them, I am the Number 1. Until this moment Judas is number 1…”

And almost lost in the fog of war was the fresh, clear air of plain speaking from Conte, who said, without malice or pre-calculation, that United’s attempts to kick Hazard out of the FA Cup quarter final had not constituted ‘football.’

1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see much action but when called upon to stop from Rashford he was equal to it. Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet evening, especially after the sending off, but did his job perfectly as always. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10 Had his hands full with Rashford until the red card but an easier task after that, although did sell himself to the teenager to easily in the second half. REUTERS

4/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Rashford gave him a few problems but nothing he was unable to deal with as Chelsea’s defence remained in control. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Had a good battle with Young and a few efforts on goal that missed the target. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 Was put under a lot of pressure from the start by United but coped well to keep his metronomic style of play ticking over. Scored a cracking goal from outside the area to give Chelsea the lead. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10 Sat back and helped break up any attacks and also on help cover any counter attacks that United looked to launch. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 5 out of 10 A quiet game, with most of the action coming down the right-hand side, but backed up Hazard well. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 7 out of 10 Made a habit of dragging defenders out of position as he drifted inside and drew a number of fouls in the hotly contested match. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 7 out of 10 Was rarely allowed to get up to speed as United chopped him down at every opportunity. Came close on a number of occasions and brought out a lovely turn to get passed Jones. Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 Strangely calm in a game which threatened to boil over during the first half and missed a glorious chance to double Chelsea’s lead. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 Made two amazing point-blank saves from Cahill and Hazard in the first half to keep United in it when Chelsea threatened to take a first-half lead. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Started very brightly offensively but the red card changed his role to aid the defence. Man Utd via Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Made a number of stupid fouls on Hazard and should have been booked in the lead up to Herrera’s red. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Marshalled the back four well during a tough time when they came under siege in the first half. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Went close with an early header and had a good contest with Costa – even if it may have overstepped the line on occasions. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position on a number of occasions by Willian. Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 3 out of 10 Sent off after 36 minutes for two fouls on Hazard. The first was justified, but the second looked slightly harsh, although very stupid. Getty Images

19/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 His usual quiet self in the big games. Yet to establish himself against one of the top teams, which he will ultimately be judged upon. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Ashley Young – 5 out of 10 Played almost as a wing-back, despite having Darmian behind him. Had a good battle with Moses until he hacked him down in frustration. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 out of 10 Sacrificed by Mourinho after Herrera’s red card but didn’t really get into the game prior to that. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 7 out of 10 Ran relentlessly and looked sharp despite his illness. Gave Chelsea’s defenders a tough time and nearly scoring after a mazy solo run. AFP/Getty Images

He was right of course, and that is why there can be no complaints about the Ander Herrera dismissal which Mourinho, in that way of his, used as a get-out in the aftermath. The foul which drew a first yellow card for Herrera was particularly cynical – a shoulder left in the Belgian’s way to cut him down in full flight. The second infringement came only 15 minutes later. The offender’s intention was blindingly clear.

When the dust settled on Mourinho’s sense of victimhood and the vials of poison he had laid for his old club, it became clear that he has created a new foe here: a course of action he may very well come to regret.

Considering how impressive Conte’s is proving to be in every aspect, last night may not be the only round which Mourinho loses. Strip away the post-match choreography and one aspect is clear: Chelsea's side is technically superior by a substantial distance.

Mourinho reminds Chelsea fans of his Premier League title wins

For as long as Eden Hazard walks the turf of west London, there will be an individual motivated to twist the knife, of course. This is the player who Mourinho managed to alienate so substantially, during the car crash of his second period at Chelsea’s helm, that he effectively substituted himself in the last game before his dismissal, against Leicester.

With every giddying thrust through the United midfield on Monday, Hazard served the Portuguese some payback for those dreadful days.

Conte is storing up some venom to dispense when the time comes, too. The Italian has resisted any temptation to respond to Mourinho’s digs, these past seven months, but they say he is ready for to let him have it, as and when the Premier League title is Chelsea’s. We had been looking all along to Guardiola v Mourinho as the battle of all battles in the new English managerial landscape but this is the that one feels more visceral, more personal, and destined to run and run.