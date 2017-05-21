The league season may have finished, but the little pieces of psychology don’t stop for Antonio Conte.

With a very straight face, the title-winning Chelsea manager remarkably claimed that Arsenal are “favourites” for next Saturday’s FA Cup final, because they are looking to save their season, and said that the “danger” for Chelsea is complacency creeping into the squad after claiming the Premier League trophy and thinking the season is “finished”.

Arsenal failed to claim a top-four finish for the first time in Arsene Wenger's tenure, despite a 3-1 win over Everton, due to Liverpool beating Middlesbrough 3-0. The Chelsea boss feels that could add further spike to next week's cup showpiece at Wembley.

1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

“If you ask me who you think the favourites are now, I think it's Arsenal,” Conte said after his side had broken a Premier League record by winning 30 matches, thanks to a 5-1 victory over Sunderland.

“They only have this possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup. For this reason, we must find motivation and find in ourselves the right anger. The game will be very difficult, above all for this reason. Arsenal have missed out on the Champions League for the first time in I don't know how many years, so we must prepare in the right way. I'm not talking tactically. I'm talking about motivation, the right fire in our soul and our hearts. If we have this in the same proportion as Arsenal in that respect, we have the possibility to do the Double and win. Otherwise we risk a lot.



“This is the danger, honestly. This is the real danger for us. To think that this season is finished and if you win or lose it doesn't change the situation. We must think as winners, not as losers. It's important to celebrate as we did today, enjoying this moment with our families and fans, and celebrate this title because it wasn't easy, this season. But as of tomorrow, I'll try and push a lot to explain that this season will be great.

“If we hadn't won the title, this season would have been good. Having won it, it's become great. Now I think this season can become fantastic if we are able to win the FA Cup. We must find the right motivation. At this level, with Chelsea and Arsenal at the same level... we lost 3-0 in the league, won the other won 3-1, so we have an opportunity to play the third game with Arsenal. A great target, but it's important for us to celebrate but, then, to find the right fire in our soul to work very hard this week and 'feel' this game. It's a great opportunity to win and do the Double.”

Conte meanwhile said that he felt that John Terry leaving the field on 26 minutes was the “right solution” to celebrate the departing captain, but didn’t reveal whose idea it was.

“I told you that, for sure, it was very important to find the right solution to celebrate a great champion and a great legend for this club. To start the game, he deserved to start the game. And then to be substituted on 26 minutes... yeah, I think, I repeat, he deserved this celebration. He wrote Chelsea's history. I wish, for him and for his family, the best in the future. For me, for the club, it would be a great loss next season without him. He helped me a lot this season, on and off the pitch. And now we must respect his decision.”