Five things we learned as Chelsea beat West Ham to go 10 points clear

Counter attack danger

Coiled in defence but all of a sudden the Blues strike like a viper and pierced through the West Ham defence. Three passes was all it took after N’Golo Kante’s interception and Pedro had sent Eden Hazard through. They could and should have had another towards the end of the first half as against the Hammers committed too many players forward to the attack and only an uncharacteristic poor touch from Diego Costa to allow the ball to get stuck under his feet broke the move down.

1/22 Darren Randolph – 7 out of 10 Not at fault for either of Chelsea's two goals. Made a superb reaction save in the second-half to deny Diego Costa from point blank range. Getty Images

2/22 Cheikhou Kouyate – 4 out of 10 Shifted into defence so as to accommodate Noble. He committed more fouls in the first-half than Chelsea did as an entire team, which rather sums his performance up. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Winston Reid – 6 out of 10 Made two crucial first-half interceptions and proved more solid than the decidedly erratic Jose Fonte. Getty Images

4/22 Jose Fonte – 4 out of 10 The winter signing struggled against Chelsea’s pace and made two first-half howlers: first doing too much on the ball and dribbling into trouble, then suffering the indignity of an air-kick as he went to boot the ball away from Pedro. Spurned two good goal-scoring opportunities in the second-half. West Ham United via Getty Images

5/22 Aaron Cresswell – 6 out of 10 One of West Ham’s better players and overlapped nicely with Snodgrass down the left. Their partnership shows promise. Put some good balls into the box for Carroll to contest but exposed defensively by Hazard. . Getty Images

6/22 Mark Noble – 5 out of 10 Struggled. The West Ham captain is too frequently overran in the big games. Lacked the pace to compete with Chelsea’s scampering midfield and offered little going forward. West Ham United via Getty Images

7/22 Pedro Obiang – 6 out of 10 One of West Ham’s better players but he won’t want to see Chelsea’s second goal again: a Cesc Fabregas corner skimming off the top of his head and into the path of Diego Costa for the easiest of close-range finishes. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Sofiane Feghouli – 6 out of 10 Started the game impressively and initially looked to have Alonso’s number, showing promise in the final third. But faded as the game went on. West Ham United via Getty Images

9/22 Manuel Lanzini – 7 out of 10 Took his late goal very well, firing past Courtois after being played in by Ayew. A talented, but ultimately limited to a role on the periphery tonight. West Ham United via Getty Images

10/22 Robert Snodgrass – 6 out of 10 Made some impressive darting runs behind Victor Moses and worked nicely with Cresswell but will be disappointed he didn’t stretch the Chelsea defence more. West Ham United via Getty Images

11/22 Andy Carroll – 6 out of 10 A hard-working performance but Carroll, rushed back from injury for this game, never looked a threat unless the ball was in the air. Even then, he was well dealt with by Cahill and David Luiz. West Ham United via Getty Images

12/22 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 Rarely called into action but did well against the aerial threat of Andy Carroll. Made a fine save to keep Jose Fonte out. Getty Images

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 The Spaniard had been identified as a potential weak link before the match but was rarely troubled. West Ham United via Getty Images

14/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 Another solid performance from Chelsea’s skipper. Won an impressive 5 aerial battles and made two significant interceptions. West Ham United via Getty Images

15/22 David Luiz – 7 out of 10 Looked confident playing alongside Cahill and also dealt with Carroll well, frequently drifting into Azpilicueta’s territory to ensure the forward didn’t isolate his smaller team-mate. West Ham United via Getty Images

16/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 The wing-back — a revelation this season — has looked a little tired in recent weeks and was again below-par for the league leaders. It may be time for Antonio Conte to give him a brief rest. Getty Images

17/22 N’Golo Kante – 7 out of 10 Not the Frenchman’s finest performance but he was still a menace in the middle of the park, winning four tackles and joining the counter attack whenever possible. West Ham United via Getty Images

18/22 Cesc Fabregas – 7 out of 10 Another encouraging performance from the midfielder which suggests he has truly revolutionised his game under Antonio Conte. No player ran further and his through-balls proved a constant threat. West Ham United via Getty Images

19/22 Marcos Alonso – 7 out of 10 Restricted to just the one barnstorming run forward this week. Feghouli made a bright start down his flank but Alonso quickly recovered and kept him quiet for the rest of the evening. Getty Images

20/22 Pedro – 7 out of 10 Looked very dangerous on the counter-attack and combined well with Eden Hazard. Should have done better with a first-half chance though, which was deflected clear by Obiang. Getty Images

21/22 Eden Hazard – 9 out of 10 Brilliant against Swansea last week and tonight he was once again Chelsea’s most dangerous player. Took his goal with confidence and was a frequent menace on the counter-attack. West Ham United via Getty Images

22/22 Diego Costa – 7 out of 10 An almost anonymous first-half during which he only touched the ball 24 times, but what does that matter when he got his name onto the scoresheet? A poacher’s finish but they all count. AFP/Getty Images

Hazard – player of the year?

Hazard’s skill, dribbling and exquisite finishing were plain to see throughout the game – as it has been all season – but perhaps what was most impressive was the Belgian’s workrate. Last season, Hazard looked lethargic, uninterested and unfit but this term he has been far from that. Hazard chased everything, included a 30 yard sprint just to prevent the ball going for a goal kick when all he could do was kick it for a throw in. It is that type of work which not only inspires the players around him but has Chelsea working together as a team as they have all season.

Hazard brings the ball down on the touchline ( Getty )

N’Golo Kante

Speaking of workrate and player of the season contenders… Kante was again at his sublime best at the London Stadium. His interception for the first goal and subsequent positive pass towards Hazard and Pedro set Chelsea ahead and he almost repeated the trick again before half time when he snapped at the heels of Mark Noble to win possession back deep in West Ham’s half. His constant harrying didn’t allow West Ham’s midfield a second’s rest on the ball – but then you knew that because he does it every week. Is he the Premier League’s most consistent performer?

West Ham focal point

Carroll returned to the starting line up after injury ( Getty )

Unlike earlier in the season when the Hammers were playing without a striker, Andy Carroll gives them not only an outlet but a direction for their attack. The understanding with those around him was off on the night – as shown when Aaron Cresswell opted for a low cross to the front post while Carroll was waiting for a header at the back – but that will come and Carroll’s goals of late have shown that West Ham are starting to function more efficiently.

London Stadium feeling more like home

Fans arrive at the London Stadium ( Getty )

Despite the scoreline, the Hammers are looking far more at home in Stratford than they were at the start of the season. The crowd were noisy and driving their side forward, especially for a period around the hour mark when West Ham were pushing hard for a goal which would have made it 2-1 with 30 minutes to go. West Ham at the start of the season would have folded when 2-0 at home to the champions elect, and the crowd would have been silently wishing they were back at the Boleyn Ground. If they can build on this atmosphere then it is clear that the players respond to it.