Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian 'still working' on Chelsea's Diego Costa

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have confirmed they are “still working” on a deal to sign Chelsea’s Diego Costa.

The club made a £90m offer for Costa at the turn of the year which the Spaniard was allegedly prepared to take.

Reports of a training ground-up between Antonio Conte and the forward also surfaced, though Chelsea sought to play down such speculation and insisted their top goal-scorer would not be going anywhere.

1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Rarely tested. Impressive under the high balls and in his distribution.

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 7 Solid all round performance from him. Strong going forward and assured on the back foot. Physically impressive too.

3/22 Eric Bailly - 7 COmposed under pressure, read the game brilliantly and made all the right decisions. Excellent defensive display.

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 6 A gritty and fiesty display. Battled hard against Costa and largely kept his cool while the Spaniard repeatedly lost his.

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Kept Pedro under wraps and limited the wingers' influence for much of the game.

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 Demonstrated fantastic vision to play in Rashford for United's goal. Hard-working as ever. Shame about the yellow card but completely ran the game today.

7/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 United's battering ram. Strong in the air, firm in his challenges and excellent at breaking up play. Dominated against Kante too.

8/22 Paul Pogba - 7 A rounded, mature performance from the Frenchman. May not have threatened as others did but kept the United midfield ticking over with his constant passing and movement. Still missing that 'wow' factor though.

9/22 Ashley Young - 7 Another hard worker who dug deep to give 100 per cent today. Made some encouraging runs going forward and was vital in the build-up to United's second.

10/22 Marcus Rashford - 8 FUll of confidence and energy. Used his pace to devasting effect and proved to be too much for the visiting defence at times. Showed today what he's truly capable of.

11/22 Jesse Lingard - 7 Complimented Rashford to a tee. Excelled at getting in behind United's backline and provided a reliable outlet throughout.

12/22 Asmir Begović - 6 Could have maybe done more for the first goal but unlucky about the second. Made some important saves to keep the score down.

13/22 Kurt Zouma - 5 Stepped in to replace Marcos Alonso which subsequently disrupted the balance to Antonio Conte's team. Looked out of place.

14/22 David Luiz - 5 Guilty of costly mistakes and, rather surprisingly, was overpowered at times by Rashford. A shadow of the player he has been this season.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 4 Completely dropped his guard for United's second. Struggled to match Rashford for his pace and made multiple sloppy mistakes. An afternoon to forget for him.

16/22 Victor Moses - 4 Anonymous and largely ineffective. Hauled off around the hour mark for Cesc Fabregas.

17/22 N'Golo Kanté - 6 Showcased his ability to drive into space on a number of occasions but was overwhelmed physically throughout the match by Fellaini.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 5 Struggled defensively and seemed out of his depth. Couldn't deal with the United set-up.

19/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 Pushed forward down the flank and provided his team-mates with a reliable source of deliveries. Defensively, he enjoyed a better display than the rest of the Chelsea back line.

20/22 Pedro - 5 Enjoyed a few half-chances but was subdued and lacked any real dynamism.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 Missed that magic touch today. Was played out of the game by Herrera. Occasionally threatened with his quick feet but it wasn't to be.

22/22 Diego Costa - 5 Bullish but another disappointing performance. His quality on the ball and in front of goal deteriorated as his composure faded throughout the game.

However, Shu Yuhui, owner of Tainjin Quanjian, has said the club are still eyeing a move for Costa.

Yuhui told Sina Sports: “I can only say that we are still working on the deal [to sign Costa]. And we have already made contacts with several players.

"We have high standards [in buying foreign players] and those players prefer top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

"It's safe to say that we have the same transfer targets as those illustrious clubs.

“We may have to pay bigger price because our club are now competing with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.”