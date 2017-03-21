A Charlton Athletic fan attempted to punch Crystal Palace’s eagle mascot during a third-round League Cup tie between the two sides in 2015, a London court has heard.

The Palace mascot named Kayla, a 25-year-old American bald eagle, was targeted by the rival supporter as fan violence broke out at Selhurst Park on September 23 of 2015, Croydon Crown Court was told.

Charlton fan Daniel Boylett, 36, has been charged with two counts of violent disorder but denies any wrongdoing in the alleged attack.

Kayla’s handler Chris Belsey said he had been walking around the Palace pitch with the eagle on his forearm when a punch was thrown from the away crowd, the jury heard.

Prosecutor Daniel Higgins said: "As he passed the stand he noticed three or four fans were shouting abuse and one of these three or four lent over the barrier and threw a punch directed at Kayla.

"Mr Belsey is unsure if the punch directed at the eagle had landed.

"He pulled Kayla away slightly to keep her from any further attack and then walked away."

Mr Higgins said Kayla "seemed unhurt" but added "due to her delicate bone structure if she had been hit with force, her bones could easily break".

Violent clashes between Crystal Palace and Charlton fans had broken out before the League Cup tie, in which Palace beat their rivals 4-1, had even kicked off at Selhurst Park.

The London derby has been marred by fan disorder before.

Mr Higgins told the jury there "was disorder at the match before, during and after" the game.

The trial continues.

