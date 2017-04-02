Crystal Palace will make a concerted effort to sign loanee Mamadou Sakho this summer, but his stellar performances for the club could price them out of the market.

Liverpool will look to sell the France international in the off-season, a fact Sam Allardyce acknowledged post-match.

But interest from Southampton and Italian clubs could push the asking price for the in-form central defender towards £25million.

“Securing our Premier League status is our priority, and then we'll see what Mamadou's aspirations are, to be with us or anywhere else.

"His future doesn't look as if it is at Liverpool. He's enjoying his football and his life here. He's brought that resilience to the team by leading by example.

"He's taking a commanding role in his performance and the information he's giving out on the field. That has helped with our defensive resilience: one goal conceded in four games.”

Sakho was relegated to Liverpool's reserve team under Klopp ( Getty )

Sakho has won all four of his games since joining the south Londonders, an even more remarkable statistic when you consider that he didn't play for the best part of a year after a doping ban and then being blacklisted by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Steve Mandanda, Sakho's international teammate, is almost certain to return to Ligue 1 in the summer.

The France goalkeeper has struggled to settle in London and is yet to figure under Allardyce.

"Steve’s had a tough time here of course and I think Julian Speroni and Wayne Hennessey today have done absolutely nothing for me to change so Steve has to be patient," said the Palace boss.