Dele Alli says he cannot “think of anywhere better” to be playing his football after agreeing a new six-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old follows Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier in committing his future to the White Hart Lane club following an outstanding breakthrough season with Mauricio Pochettino’s men as they finished third in the Premier League.

Alli, now an established England international, is contracted with Spurs until 2022 has promised to keep up the “hard work” which has cemented him as one of the brightest talents in European football.

The PFA Young Player of the Year told Tottenham’s official website: “I'm happy to be here and playing at Tottenham. Personally, I can't think of anywhere better, with the fans, the manager we've got here and the young team - it's a great place to be.

“It's happened so quickly, starting at Tottenham, playing for England… it's been a crazy year for me and there are so many people I have to thank.

“I'm happy to be at this club and I can't thank the manager and all the staff enough for everything they've done for me, and the fans, they've been right behind me since I signed. Hopefully there are a lot of good times to come.

“The hard work isn't going to stop here. I have to keep working hard and keep fighting for my place in this team.”

Alli scored on his debut for England, a 2-0 success against France in November last year, before going on to notch 10 goals for his club but was unable to help them win a first top-flight title since 1961.