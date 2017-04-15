Diego Costa has revealed Jose Mourinho was the reason he decided to leave Atletico Madrid for Chelsea in 2014, as he prepares to take on the Portuguese’s Manchester United side on Sunday.

The Brazilian-born Spaniard fired Mourinho’s Blues to the Premier League title in his debut season and looks set to do so again for Antonio Conte this time around – despite suffering a tremendous drop in form last term, when Mourinho was sacked.

His sacking was believed to be because he could no longer motivate the players but Costa has admitted he owes a lot to Mourinho for how his career in England has panned out.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Five memorable matches







5 show all Chelsea vs Manchester United: Five memorable matches







1/5 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 1 January 19, 2014: Samuel Eto’o rolled back the years against David Moyes’ United to become one of a very exclusive group to have scored a Premier League hat-trick against the Red Devils. Getty Images

2/5 Chelsea 2 Manchester United 3 October 28, 2012: Javier Hernandez was the match-winner as Branislav Ivanovic and Fernando Torres saw red in the last time United beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/5 Chelsea 5 Manchester United 4 October 31, 2012: Only coming three days after their previous encounter and this time in the League Cup. The game went to extra time thanks to a 90th-minute Hazard penalty before Daniel Sturridge and Ramires secured the win for the Blues. Getty Images

4/5 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 0 April 29, 2006: Chelsea emulated United in become only the second team to retain the Premier League title as William Gallas, Joe Cole and Ricardo Carvalho secured the win for Jose Mourinho’s side. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 Chelsea 0 Manchester United 3 April 20, 2002: Paul Scholes, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer all scored in a dominant performance as United marched to their third consecutive Premier League title. Getty Images

“In all honesty I always tell people I am grateful to Mourinho because he helped me a lot,” Costa told Sky Sports.

“As a player when you want to improve you always look for the best coach and Mourinho is one of the best.

“I wanted to come to Chelsea because of Mourinho. When I considered Chelsea I thought about the fact that Mourinho was here.

“He is a coach that demands a lot from his players, he wants the maximum.”

Costa has been linked with a move away from the Blues on numerous occasions this season, with a China or a return to Atletico Madrid the two most likely destinations should he leave Stamford Bridge.