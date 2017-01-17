Diego Costa returns to training with Chelsea's first team

Diego Costa took a full part in training with the Chelsea first team on Tuesday as the likelihood of a move to China dwindled.

Costa is understood to have taken part as his Chelsea team-mates returned following two days off after Saturday's win at Leicester City.

Antonio Conte, the Chelsea head coach, said the 28-year-old striker was absent from that game with a back problem which saw him miss three days of training last week.

Conte refused to publicly comment on reports of a disagreement with his top scorer, whose solitary training sessions on Sunday and Monday were linked to his recuperation, Chelsea said. Costa had been linked with a mega-money move to Tianjin Quanjian.

Chelsea and owner Roman Abramovich are determined to keep the Spain striker, who has scored 14 Premier League goals in 19 games this season.

And the Chinese Super League club's owner on Tuesday said that Chelsea's desire to keep the striker until the end of the season and the new limit on foreign imports to China, with three permitted in matchday squads, will scupper a deal.

Chelsea potential January transfers







10 show all Chelsea potential January transfers

















1/10 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar heading off to China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/10 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/10 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. The 22-year-old has netted nine goals in 18 games and also created two goals too. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/10 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/10 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, currently sitting in sixth, Kessie has played an integral role. From centre-midfield, Kessie has managed to score six goals in 16 games and a lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/10 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam Ghoulam has only been excluded from three of Napoli’s games this campaign as they sit in third in Serie A. After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina in the summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/10 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/10 OUT: John Obi Mikel The Nigerian midfielder has become somewhat of a Chelsea stalwart but his time at Chelsea may be up. The 29-year-old has failed to make an appearance this season and some top clubs in Europe are chasing him, as well as a couple of Chinese clubs, of course. AFP/Getty Images

10/10 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

Tianjin's billionaire owner Shu Yuhui told Tianjin TV, according to Sina Sports: “This situation has brought a change to our signing plans.

“If (the rule) had been '4 +1' as in the past, then we would have made a big investment this year, but now it seems to be changed to three.

“The online reports about Costa, it's true we'd like him, and we made an offer for (Edinson) Cavani and were deep in negotiations.”



The news may be a boost to Chelsea's Premier League title hopes, but the subject of Costa's future will not go away.

The Independent on Tuesday reported that Atletico Madrid, Costa's former club, and Barcelona could try to sign the Brazil-born Spain striker this summer.

Costa signed a five-year deal on his arrival from Atletico in July 2014 for £32m. He was repeatedly linked with a return to Atletico after being troubled by hamstring problems and disciplinary issues in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier this season, Costa admitted he had wanted to leave before stating he was happy, but it was widely reported on Monday that he recently rejected a contract extension on improved terms.

