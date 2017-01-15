Diego Costa has been urged to apologise to Antonio Conte by his Chelsea teammates, after a blazing row between the pair saw the striker dropped for the Blues’ 3-0 win over Leicester on Saturday evening.

As The Independent revealed on Friday, Costa, who has 14 Premier League goals already this season, wants to leave Stamford Bridge and has been unsettled by a mammoth bid from China which could see him earning in excess of £30m a year.

The Brazilian-turned-Spaniard was told to train away from the rest of the squad for three days this week after the row – which also involved Chelsea’s fitness coach – and did not travel to the King Power Stadium to face the champions.

However, according to the Telegraph, Costa’s teammates are trying to act as peacemakers and attempting to persuade the 28-year-old to apologise to the coaching staff.

He has been told to concentrate on his football and reassess his future in the summer.

Costa posted a picture on Instagram late on Friday night with the message “Come on Chelsea”, which was instantly ‘liked’ by Cesc Fabregas and captain John Terry, suggesting that he is listening to his teammates’ wishes.

Owner Roman Abramovich is adamant that Costa won’t be sold this month as talks between the club and the striker are scheduled for early next week.

Conte insisted that Costa was missing with a back injury but it is understood that the incident which triggered the row came from the Chelsea boss backing his coaching staff on Tuesday.

Leicester vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Leicester vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6 The Leicester goalkeeper could do little with the three goals as he was left exposed by his defence. EPA

2/22 Wes Morgan - 5 The Leicester captain was a solid unit but looked decidedly uncomfortable on the right of a defensive trio. PA

3/22 Robert Huth - 5 Kept busy by Willian's movement before being sacrificed as his manager went to a flat back four in the second half. Getty

4/22 Christian Fuchs - 5 Starting in a central back three, he was culpable of some rash decisions that cost his team. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Marc Albrighton - 6 Struggled with the change of shape, but still put in some teasing, testing crosses. Getty

6/22 Danny Drinkwater - 6 Feisty in the tackle, his range of passing wasn't up to its usual standard. Getty

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7 Showed glimpses of talent on his home debut, the young midfielder faded as Chelsea took control in the second half. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Nampalys Mendy - 6 Tidy in possession, but those moments were few and far between as the visitors dominated. EPA

9/22 Ben Chilwell - 6 The young wing-back demonstrated great desire to get up and down the left, but was frustrated by Moses. REUTERS

10/22 Jamie Vardy - 5 A night to forget for the striker who never got in the game despite his willingness to chase loose balls and lost causes.

11/22 Ahmed Musa - 5 Utilised his pace early in proceedings, but ran out of steam and was eventually subbed. Getty

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 Making a vital block to deny Musa in the first minute was as tough as his evening got. EPA

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 Was caught out of position early on, but recovered to help his side to a deserved clean sheet. PA

14/22 David Luiz - 7 Another decent defensive display. He was alert enough to leave an Albrighton cross when an own-goal looked inevitable. Getty

15/22 Gary Cahill - 6 With little to concern him at the back, the defender tried his luck with an acrobatic overhead kick at the other end. PA

16/22 Victor Moses - 7 Enjoyed his touchline battle with Chilwell, his crossing from the right is improving each week.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 Returned to his old club and showed them what they still miss. Relentless with and without the ball. REUTERS

18/22 Nemanja Natic - 8 The Serbian was pivotal in keeping play ticking over in midfield as Chelsea dominated possession. REUTERS

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 9 An unlikely two-goal hero, the energetic Spaniard only missed out on a hat-trick by a few inches late on. Getty

20/22 Willian - 7 Replaced the absent Costa and contributed to the attacking cause. Showed awareness to set up Pedro's goal. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Eden Hazard - 8 Remained cool in the box to pick out Alonso early on. Rarely wasted a pass. PA

22/22 Pedro - 8 Much improved from the Tottenham defeat, the Spaniard capped his display with his side's third. Getty

The situation the got allegedly worse on Wednesday as Conte shouted “go to China” after another heated exchange, the Telegraph report.