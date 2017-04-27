Eric Bailly reveals how Jose Mourinho talked him into picking Manchester United over City

Eric Bailly has revealed that a late phone call from Jose Mourinho prevented him from lining up for City rather that United ahead of Thursday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola was keen to bring the former Villarreal defender to City this summer before Mourinho intervened to bring him to Old Trafford in a deal worth £30m.

The 23-year-old, was also being tracked by Barcelona, was Mourinho’s first United signing and admitted he did not believe it was the Portuguese on the phone when he first received the call.

1/11 Goalkeeper: David de Gea City’s goalkeepers have been an Achilles' heel for Pep Guardiola in his first season in English football. Claudio Bravo has failed to live up to expectations and has had to settle for a rotation policy with Willy Caballero. De Gea, on the other hand, has had another impressive season for United and was recognised by the PFA in their team of the year. Getty Images

2/11 Right-back: Antonio Valencia The evergreen Valencia deserves the gong for best right-back in Manchester after another consistent campaign. The 31-year-old has been ever-present for United and has been effective as an attacking, as well as defensive, outlet, contributing three assists in the Premier League. City’s ageing duo of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta have failed to hit form this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back: Eric Bailly United have only lost three games in the league this season, conceding 24 goals in the process – the second least in the division. Summer signing Bailly can take a lot of the credit after an impressive debut season. The Ivorian has kept nine clean sheets in 20 league appearances this term. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back: Vincent Kompany Despite having only made five league appearances in another injury ravaged campaign, the City captain’s experience earns him the second spot in the centre of defence. He is more reliable than the erratic Nicolas Otamendi and the youthful John Stones, and with Chris Smalling touch-and-go to be fit for Thursday, Kompany is the best fit. AFP/Getty Images

5/11 Left-back: Luke Shaw Both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola inherited full-backs in the twilight of their careers. Shaw, only 21, takes the left-back spot, despite enduring a difficult relationship with Mourinho, because he represents the best attacking outlet. He has found his way back into the starting XI in recent weeks looks now to be part of Jose’s plans. Getty Images

6/11 Midfield: Michael Carrick Perennially under-appreciated by England managers, Carrick continues to offer assurance and accuracy in the centre of United’s midfield. Often the conduit between attack and defence, the 35-year-old – celebrating his 11th year at the club – is a safe pair of hands for Mourinho and ideal support for his flair players in more advanced positions. Getty Images

7/11 Midfield: Fernandinho The box-to-box Brazilian has been a mainstay in Guardiola’s midfield this season, making 26 appearances in the league. Fernandinho’s break up play and ball retention earns him a place in the combined XI ahead of Paul Pogba who has delivered some great moments but failed to deliver on a consistent basis. Getty Images,

8/11 Right wing: Kevin De Bruyne De Bruyne has provided 13 assists this season – more than any other player in the league. The Belgian has made 30 appearances in the league this season and has proved his quality in the Champions League, with a scintillating display against Barcelona at the Etihad in November. Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield: Henrikh Mkhitaryan A toss-up between Mkhitaryan and David Silva. The former Bundesliga Player of the Year shades it because he can also play as a support striker, capable of playing on the shoulder of the last defender as well as threading the ball through to a number nine. Mkhitaryan has scored four goals in the league this season, most memorable being his scorpion-kick against Sunderland. Getty Images

10/11 Left wing: Leroy Sane Big-money signing Sane must be one of the first names on Guardiola’s team sheet after running into a purple patch of form in recent months. The strong-running German has scored nine goals in his debut season and has offered a welcome injection of pace in the absence of fellow new-boy Gabriel Jesus who picked up an injury in February. Getty Images

11/11 Attack: Sergio Aguero Despite being replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the New Year, Aguero remains the most gifted forward player in the Premier League. The former Golden Boot winner has scored 17 league goals this season and proved his quality once again in the FA Cup on Sunday with a deft chip over Petr Čech. AFP/Getty Images

“I was in the Ivory Coast, I got called from a Portuguese number, he introduced himself but I just didn’t believe it at first,” Bailly told the Mirror.

“Before I came to Man United, it was City who had been watching me. In my mind, I was going there. But then everything changed.

“It felt like Mourinho was the one who really wanted me. He showed more interest, he rang me and that’s why I’m at Man United.

“Man City contacted my agent, Barcelona as well were talking to my agent, but they weren’t as interested in me as Mourinho. He really pushed for the move.

“Of course the club is important when you sign, but the manager is so important. If a player feels like the manager wants you, wants to sign you, it gives you extra motivation.”

Bailly was also impressed with Mourinho’s track record in improving the defenders he has worked with in the past and that was another reason he picked the red side of Manchester over the blue.

“I’ve always thought Mourinho was good coaching defenders,” he said. “I used to watch Raphael Varane, saw the progression he made under Mourinho [at Real Madrid] and knew he could help me as a player.”