Ronald Koeman opens the door to Wayne Rooney Everton return

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has opened the door for Wayne Rooney to return to Goodison Park.

Manchester United's record goalscorer has been linked with a move back to his boyhood club, having struggled to hold down a regular place under Jose Mourinho.

Rooney's agent was in China this month, seemingly to sound out interest in his client, but the 31-year-old player last week issued a statement insisting he was staying at Old Trafford.

However, his long-term future remains in doubt, and Koeman is ready to make a move in the summer to bring Rooney back to where it all began.

"I believe that Wayne Rooney is still playing at a high level," the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

"I think he made a good choice to stay at Manchester United and in the Premier League because he has still two or three years in front of him to play on a high level.

"What will happen at the end of the season? I don't know but in my opinion he is one of the players who can make Everton more stronger.

"It's all about what the player likes, what Manchester United needs to do, and we are not involved in that project.

"But every player that we at Everton think can make the team stronger is welcome to Everton."

Wayne Rooney - career in pictures







13 show all Wayne Rooney - career in pictures























1/13 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/13 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/13 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/13 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/13 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/13 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/13 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/13 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/13 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/13 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/13 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/13 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/13 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

Rooney progressed through the ranks in the Toffees' academy, having joined at the age of nine, and his rise accelerated in his mid-teens as he moved from the youth side to become a first-team regular.

He made his debut aged 16 on the opening day of the 2002/03 campaign against Tottenham and six weeks later became Everton's youngest scorer with two goals against Wrexham in the League Cup. He scored his first Premier League goal a fortnight later - a last-minute winner against Arsenal five days before his 17th birthday.

Everton were unable to hang on to Rooney when United came calling in the summer of 2004 but there is now a realistic prospect of him making the move back to Merseyside.

Koeman's comments were backed up by director of football Steve Walsh, who said it would be remiss of the club not to be interested if Rooney was available.

"Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest players that has ever played the game in England and for us not to be interested would be wrong," he said.

"He started his career here and if the opportunity arose that he could come back and it sat well with everyone it is something we would consider.

"He is a class apart, he sees things, and all the things that have been said about Wayne are true. He comes into that category of being one of England's greatest ever players, so why wouldn't we be interested?

Wayne Rooney during his time as an Everton player in 2002 ( Getty )

"I think the whole thing would be euphoric. I think we could sell a lot of shirts, that's for sure.

"But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Wayne is contracted to Manchester United and made a decision to continue to play for them.

"Let's wait and see what happens in the future."