Everton have looked to League Two as they look to bridge the gap to the Premier League top four poaching their latest performance analyst from Forest Green Rovers.

The Toffees have appointed Charlie Reeves to work as part of their analytics department after being impressed with his work for the Football League new boys.

A graduate in Economics at Plymouth University Reeves is very grateful to Rovers and pledged to help improve what Everton do on and off the pitch.

“I’m extremely grateful to FGR for supporting my work – they have always given me all the tools I needed to push the analytics as far as I could," he told the club's official website.

At Everton, I hope to have a meaningful effect on the way the club works, utilise the power of data analysis and ultimately the performance of the team on the pitch.”

Forest Green earned promotion to the fourth tier with victory over Tranmere earlier this month and have hit the headlines for their all-vegan approach.

Reeves believes Rovers are at the cutting edge in the analytics game and thinks there's plenty of clubs further up the football pyramid who could learn from their methods.

“It is extremely unusual for a non-league club to be doing analytics to the level we are at FGR. There are teams in the Premier League that don’t go to the level of detail and sophistication we do. Most non-league clubs will do some video analysis and maybe look at some basic statistics but I believe we’ve taken it to a whole new level.

“Analytics give you the ability to accurately and efficiently measure performance, see what we could be doing better, and then take the information and act on it.

"The idea is to go beyond looking at the traditional stats that every football fan sees every weekend on the TV and to really break down every element of the performance – each individual and the team as a whole.”