Everton will let Romelu Lukaku leave this summer but only if certain clubs come calling, the forward’s agent has claimed.

The Belgium striker, who has two years left on his existing deal, has refused to sign the new contract on offer at Goodison Park which would make him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

But Lukaku has made it clear that the guarantee of Champions League football, and not money, would play a key role in determining his future.

Everton finished seventh this year, to secure a place in next season’s Europa League qualifiers, but this is unlikely to be enough to keep Lukaku at the club.

Chelsea and Manchester United, both of whom will feature in the Champions League, have been linked with a move for the player, and agent Mino Raiola has revealed Everton will let their star player go should the right team come calling.

"Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer," Raiola told talkSPORT.

"We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton.

"If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet."

Speaking earlier in the month, Lukaku made it clear that he has grown tired of speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Lukaku is expected to leave Everton this summer (Getty)



"As long as I didn't make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok?" the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"Some media these days are annoying man."

