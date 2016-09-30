Ronald Koeman will be looking for a reaction from his players after Everton lost their unbeaten start to the season away to Bournemouth last week. They still sit an impressive fifth in the table, only a point off second-placed Tottenham and will be confident they can overtake the north London club with a victory against Palace on Friday night.

In contrast, Crystal Palace are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment, winning three Premier League games on the spin with victories over Middlesbrough and Stoke as well as the dramatic three points at Sunderland last week.

It’s a big game for…

Alan Pardew. The England job is available again and after being overlooked for it during the summer, Pardew will be desperate to show off his management skills to make sure he is at the forefront of the FA’s thinking this time around.

Best stat…

In their last four games, Crystal Palace have won one point few than they have in their other 21 Premier League games of 2016.

Remember when...

Palace beat Everton in a thrilling 3-2 win at Goodison Park back in the 2014/15 season with current Toffees winger Yannick Bolaise scoring the decisive goal.

Player to watch…

Yannick Bolaise. Bolaise is facing his old club for the first time and will be determined to show them how good he is and why he left them for Everton. The winger has been in fine form of late and Everton fans will be hoping he gives them plenty of opportunity to sing his new song.

Form guide…

Everton: DWWWWL

Crystal Palace: LLDWWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 8.00pm

TV: Sky Sports 1.

Odds…

Everton: 3/4

Crystal Palace: 74/17

Draw: 3/1