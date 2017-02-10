If you’re in a competitive fantasy league with your friends and desperate to nab the bragging rights come the end of the season, consider these seven shrewd transfers for this weekend’s games to help you on your way.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea’s Icelandic playmaker has excelled since Paul Clement’s arrival from Bayern Munich at the start of January, scoring three goals in his last three games.

If you’re looking to score some points this weekend without breaking the budget, Sigurdsson’s the player for you. Swansea host an out of sorts Leicester City this Saturday afternoon and we’re backing Sigurdsson to notch some points.

Andy Carroll

The 28-year-old has suffered his fair share of injuries over the past few seasons but since his return to the Hammers’ side, Carroll has made up for lost time.

As a cheaper alternative to lead your line he’s a must buy for you frugal fantasy managers with the in-form striker striking four times in his last four. With a home tie against West Bromwich Albion to come this weekend, we fancy Carroll to make it five in five.



Manolo Gabbiadini

Southampton’s new £14million striker made a blistering start to life in the Premier League with a debut goal in their 3-1 defeat to West Ham United last Saturday.

The Saints have struggled recently and Claude Puel is in need of a result against rock-bottom Sunderland this weekend, while the Wearsiders have the league's third-worst home record and one of its leakiest defences.

Gabbiadini's confident right now and good bet to score points.

Joe Allen

The Welsh midfielder has had a solid season so far for the Potters, notching five goals and two assists in total from an advanced role in midfield.

Stoke City play Sam Allardyce’s struggling Crystal Palace at home on Saturday and Allen is sure to play a vital role both in breaking up the play and initiating attacks.

He’s a wily outside bet, but if you’re feeling brave, part with a small fee and get him in your midfield.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Jose Mourinho’s summer signing from Borrussia Dortmund got off to a slow start at Old Trafford but in recent weeks he has begun to find his feet.

He capped off a wonderful move to open the scoring against Leicester last weekend before setting up Juan Mata for the third and final goal in their impressive 3-0 win.

Manchester United seem to be clicking at the moment and Mkhitaryan is at the forefront of that.

Toby Alderweireld

The rock-solid Belgian defender has been in impressive form recently, leading Tottenham to four clean sheets in their last five Premier League games.

They face a tricky away trip to Liverpool in the late evening game this Saturday but Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling in front of goal at current.

He’ll cost you a fair bit. but there’s no better player to command your defensive forces. He has the odd goal in his locker, too.

Joel Robles

Despite Robles conceding three goals at the weekend in Everton’s extraordinary 6-3 win over Bournemouth, the Spanish shot stopper has kept three Premier League clean sheets in his last five games.

Everton are in rich form of late, too, and host newly-promoted Middlesborough this weekend, who have struggled to find the back of the net scoring only twice in their last four league games.

At a bargain price, Robles is a smart buy.