The penultimate week of the fantasy football season brings a bumper 'double gameweek', with half of the Premier League playing twice in the space of seven days.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all have two fixtures to fulfil, meaning several of the game's highest-scoring players could significantly boost their points tallies.

A word of warning though: Everton's 7.45pm kick-off against Watford on Friday, followed shortly after by Chelsea's trip to West Bromwich Albion, means that like last week, we have an early deadline.

Who should you be looking to bring into your side? We have taken a look at this week's prospects below...

Premier League new kits 2017/18







22 show all Premier League new kits 2017/18









































1/22 New Premier League kits, 2017/18 With the new season drawing ever closer, we take a look at some of the confirmed and rumoured new Premier League kits.

2/22 Arsenal home Rumoured: Arsenal's new home kit looks a deeper shade of red and features a traditional two-tone collar. FootyHeadlines.com

3/22 Arsenal away Rumoured: Clearly Puma have taken some inspiration from Swansea's current away kit for Arsenal's new strip. FootyHeadlines.com

4/22 Arsenal third Rumoured: This leaked Arsenal alternate strip is very bold, with neon pink instead of red. FootyHeadlines.com

5/22 Bournemouth home Confirmed: Bournemouth will play in Umbro strips from the 2017/18 after switching from JD Sports. Umbro

6/22 Chelsea home Rumoured: Chelsea will be sponsored by Nike from the new season onwards, and their suggested new home kit looks to be a deeper shade of blue. FootyHeadlines.com

7/22 Chelsea away Rumoured: It looks as though Chelsea could return to a white away kit for next season. FootyHeadlines.com

8/22 Chelsea third Rumoured: We're big fans of this 'urban camoflage' alternate strip, with neon blue Nike branding. FootyHeadlines.com

9/22 Liverpool home Confirmed: Reaction to Liverpool's throwback new home kit has been overwhelmingly positive. New Balance

10/22 Liverpool away Rumoured: Will Liverpool's new away kit be a throwback to their classic 1995/96 change strip? FootyHeadlines.com

11/22 Liverpool third Rumoured: Not much has been revealed of Liverpool's new third kit, but it has been claimed the club will wear a golden strip similar to the 2000/01 season. FootyHeadlines.com

12/22 Manchester City home Rumoured: This looks to be another classic, if a little boring, effort from Nike. FootyHeadlines.com

13/22 Manchester City away Rumoured: These leaked pictures suggest Manchester City are going to go all Aston Villa with their away strip next season. FootyHeadlines.com

14/22 Manchester City third Rumoured: More urban camouflage from Nike! Similar to Chelsea's rumoured new alternate strip, the neon blue is a winner. FootyHeadlines.com

15/22 Manchester United home Rumoured: Could this be the new Manchester United home shirt? FootyHeadlines.com

16/22 Manchester United away Rumoured: This suggested away kit is a winner, with a greyed out Manchester United crest. FootyHeadlines.com

17/22 Manchester United third Rumoured: What on earth?! This leaked United third kit appears to feature Morph and friends standing proud outside Old Trafford. Twitter

18/22 Stoke City home Confirmed: Stoke's new home kit is very smart indeed and ditches the oversized white collar while featuring some new blue piping. stokecityfc.com

19/22 Stoke City away Confirmed: But we're not so sure about the away kit. What is it with Macron and big white collars?! stokecityfc.com

20/22 Tottenham Hotspur home Rumoured: Tottenham will be sponsored by Nike from next season onwards. Their leaked home shirt looks very England, though. FootyHeadlines.com

21/22 Tottenham Hotspur away Rumoured: Nike look to be sticking to a classic colour palette for Tottenham's new away shirt. FootyHeadlines.com

22/22 Tottenham Hotspur third Rumoured: Will Spurs be getting a purple camouflage kit for their season at Wembley Stadium? FootyHeadlines.com

Kevin de Bruyne

All roads lead to the Etihad this weekend, with Manchester City having by far the most attractive pair of fixtures. Assets from Pep Guardiola’s side are particularly in-demand after last weekend’s 5-0 shellacking of Crystal Palace.

Of all the attacking options, we are plumping for Kevin de Bruyne, who hit a goal and two assists for 17 points last week. He could easily repeat that against either Leicester City or West Bromwich Albion.

The Belgian is slightly at risk of rotation over the two, but then so are the likes of Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and Leroy Sane given Guardiola’s tendency to tinker his team. If you are overly concerned, wait for further news on the fitness of Sergio Aguero. If he is still out, City’s XI will be more settled.

Alexis Sanchez

After weeks of disappointing displays, Alexis Sanchez repaid many fantasy managers with a goal and bonus points at St Mary’s. The less said about his showing against Manchester United, the better.

This week, he has another double, going away to Stoke City first before playing against Sunderland at the Emirates.

Arsenal have faint hopes of a top-four finish to fight for and the Chilean is finally taking up more central positions in front of goal, after being stuck out on the wing for a while. He is definitely worth a punt, maybe even your captain’s armband.

Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas scored 12 points last week and could be in line for more minutes (Getty)



A pick that will raise some eyebrows but those hovering over Chelsea options should consider the forthcoming week carefully.

Antonio Conte is likely to go full strength at the Hawthorns in the hope of wrapping up the title, yet if his side do just that, Monday’s meeting with Watford could see the Italian put a below-strength line-up out.

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa owners may, therefore, find a double gameweek turns into a single. Chelsea’s fringe players may be safer options and while Willian is a shout, Cesc Fabregas is probably your best bet of substantial minutes over both games.

Willy Caballero

If you are not full up on City options in attack, it may be worth looking to Pep Guardiola’s defence for some points. Vincent Kompany has been in the goals of late but comes with a considerable price tag around his neck.

Willy Caballero, meanwhile, will only set you back £4.7m and, due to Claudio Bravo’s season-ending injury, is guaranteed starts over the final stretch.

Two clean sheets in home fixtures against Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion should not be too much to ask.

Jack Stephens

Jack Stephens is part of a budget but relatively solid Southampton defence (Getty)



Defensively there are several decent options this weekend, but most of them are pricey players for one of the top six.

So, if you are in need of a budget option, put your faith in Southampton and their pair of cheap centre-halves. You may fancy Maya Yoshida, but his defensive partner Jack Stephens in £0.1m cheaper and offers the same potential for points.

Claude Puel’s side travel to goal-shy Middlesbrough first up before hosting a Manchester United side that is likely to be fully focussed on the Europa League. Again, two clean sheets are not out of the question.

Romelu Lukaku

One for old time’s sake. He may have fallen out of favour in recent weeks and only have the one fixture in gameweek 37, but that fixture is pure Romelu Lukaku territory.

Watford at home is exactly the sort of game in which the Everton striker has excelled this season, with 16 of his 24 league goals coming at home and 11 of those against sides in the bottom half.